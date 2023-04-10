If you're one of the many people who cannot get enough of Raising Cane's, make sure you stop by Thursday, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Autism Speaks Houston.

More than 50 Houston-area restaurants will be participating in the partnership, where 15 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit in honor of World Autism Month.

All the customer needs to do, is mention the fundraiser when ordering in the restaurant or the drive-thru at any of the participating restaurants Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until close.

Autism Speaks Houston, according to a press release, is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan for individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support.

Through efforts like the one they're making with Raising Cane's, organizers said they hope to increase understanding as well as acceptance of people with autism and advance research into causes and interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

"Autism Speaks Houston is excited to continue in partnership with Raising Cane’s and bring awareness to Autism Awareness Month through this fundraiser," Kaitlin Bracken, Area Executive Director for Autism Speaks Central Texas and Gulf Coast said in a press statement. "We are excited to see our families and supporters in Cane’s restaurants and drive-thrus all across Houston on Thursday."

"With 51 participating Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the Houston metroplex, we have a great opportunity to make big impact on Thursday and give back to this local organization that does so much for those with Autism in our community," Regional Leader of Restaurants Ryan Pruitt added. "Autism Speaks is a wonderful and life-changing organization, and we are excited to keep our partnership going with them."

You can find a Raising Cane's near you by going to their website. To learn more information about Autism Speaks, click here.