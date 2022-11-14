article

Fans have already been waiting for hours to meet Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña, who will be working the drive-thru window at Raising Cane's on Monday.

Peña will be at the restaurant located at 7009 Gulf Freeway beginning at noon.

Several cars were already waiting in the parking lot early Monday morning. One man, Nathan, had been waiting since 1 p.m. Sunday and says he and his wife are Astros superfans.

Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award. Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP.

The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.

Several other Houston Astros stars have been meeting fans following the team's World Series victory.

Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman held autograph sessions and meet-and-greets at Academy Sports + Outdoors and DICK'S Sporting Goods locations in the Houston area last week.

