Expand / Collapse search

Jeremy Peña at Raising Cane's: Houston Astros star to work drive-thru Monday

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 31: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros is seen on field during batting practice before during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Octob

Expand

HOUSTON - Fans have already been waiting for hours to meet Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña, who will be working the drive-thru window at Raising Cane's on Monday.

Peña will be at the restaurant located at 7009 Gulf Freeway beginning at noon.

RELATED: Astros fan waits 36 hours in line to meet Jose Altuve following her final cancer treatment

Several cars were already waiting in the parking lot early Monday morning. One man, Nathan, had been waiting since 1 p.m. Sunday and says he and his wife are Astros superfans.

Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award. Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP.

The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.

Astros MVP Jeremy Pena gets World Series grill to celebrate championship

The Astros shortstop went to none other than Houston Jeweler Johnny Dang for the new bling. All of this is coming off what he calls a special 72 hours since winning the World Series.

Several other Houston Astros stars have been meeting fans following the team's World Series victory.

RELATED: Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier meet with fans

Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman held autograph sessions and meet-and-greets at Academy Sports + Outdoors and DICK'S Sporting Goods locations in the Houston area last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.