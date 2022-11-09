The World Series champion Houston Astros are making their rounds across Houston meeting with fans.

Several Astros players held meet-and-greets and autograph signings for fans on Wednesday.

This after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday to claim their second World Series in franchise history.

Players were at the following locations:

Right fielder Kyle Tucker met with fans at Academy Sports in Bunker Hill from 6:00 pm- 7:30 pm. The store is located at 9734 Katy Fwy.

Starting pitcher Cristian Javier signed autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods at from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at The Shops at Park West.

Yordan Alvarez signed autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods at the Baybrook Mall location from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Some fans weren’t taking any chances. When they heard Astros Pitcher Cristian Javier would be at this Dick’s Sporting Goods here in Katy they rushed right over, even if it was the night before.

"We got here at 2:30 this morning," says Ashley Ford and believe it or not there was already a line. "There were two people in front of us, a father and a son, and they had gotten here at 10:00 p.m. the night before."

The line of people to see Javier quickly grew because only the first 225 people received wristbands to meet him. "I feel really lucky that I was able to get a wristband," smiles Astros fan Joshua Watson.

"I’m so excited. I got here at 4:00 am," adds Kenny Velasquez.

At Dick’s in Friendswood even arriving early wasn’t early enough to get a wristband to see superstar Yordan Alvarez.

"Oh when I got here at 5:30 am the line, it was wrapped around the building," says one Alvarez fan who was there with his 6-year-old son but didn’t make it early enough to get a wristband those fans weren’t ready to call it quits.

"I told her we’re going to be here all day, and she’s like all for it," says Esmy Flores who brought her 80-year-old mom to see Alvarez.

"We’re just hoping that he signs them (inside) really quick and that he’ll make room for another 40 hopefuls," smiles Rose Medina who says she may just be Alvarez’s number one fan.

"We were just so close (to getting a wristband). So we're super, super excited to see Yordan today, hopefully. HOPEFULLY," says Lydia Duenes.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker will be signing autographs at Academy later that night and Thursday.