Country star Parker McCollum served up some delicious Raising Cane’s chicken fingers at his hometown restaurant in Conroe ahead of his Houston Rodeo opening performance on Tuesday.

The line to catch a glimpse of the 30-year-old and have a chance to meet him was wrapped around the Raising Cane's restaurant on Davis Street in Conroe.

Some fans said they woke up as early as 4 a.m. to line up, while others said they pulled an all-nighter just to meet their favorite artist.

"I started out a long time ago, and I don’t think I could’ve got even one single person to come out here and care that I was at Cane’s, so it’s very humbling to see that many people take time out of their working day and their school day to come out," McCollum said.

Here's how to get tickets, passes for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023

McCollum said his go-to order is the box combo with extra sauce and extra toast.

He also surprised dozens of his fans with Rodeo tickets. But come Tuesday night, he’s got an even bigger surprise to unveil.

Houston Rodeo: Rodeo 101 for newcomers, what to know about Rodeo events

"We’re playing two or maybe three songs that are unreleased off my new record that I think they’ll really like," McCollum said.

For those interested in catching Parker McCollum's concert on Tuesday night, doors open at 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium. McCollum will likely take the stage around 9 p.m.