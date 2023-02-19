The annual Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is just around the corner, but it's no fun and games if you don't have a ticket.

Fortunately, visitors are able to purchase a Ground Pass to explore NRG Park, or can buy a concert ticket to see an action-packed show with championship rodeo action before watching their favorite performer take the stage.

This is because the cost of admission to the stadium, arena, and NRG Center, as well as the carnival, is included in the rodeo ticket cost.

A Ground Pass, on the other hand, allows access to all events at NRG park, except for the rodeo and concert. For adults, these tickets are standard $20 and good for only one day (it doesn't matter which), and $10 for children between the ages of 3-12. Children age 2 and below though, get in for free.

Meanwhile, prices for concert tickets, vary based on performances but start at $25. In other words, for a little more than $5, you could enjoy the grounds, plus the rodeo and a concert in NRG Stadium.

However, you can also consider premium seating, which includes single tickets but group options as well. If you do want to bring a group, there are private suites available for up to 30 people.

Of course, you can always enjoy the premium perks without the group by purchasing a single ticket for a shared suite or to the Chairman's Club, which includes a meal and bar service.

If you find that you want to attend every single performance, then you might want to consider season tickets, which guarantee the same seat for all 20 performances. Prices start as low as $500 including shipping and handling, but pricing is contingent on individual seats. There's also a 4-ticket purchase limit per household.

There are also season passes for grounds, that start at $50 and included daily admission during the run of the show, which grants ticket holders access to all public activities at the park, center, and arena, as well as admission to the carnival, but is not valid for rides or games. Additionally, concert and rodeo tickets, are not included in this purchase.

Of course, what would the rodeo be without the barbecue?! Sadly, it's only available for two days, but in that time, tickets are available!

Tickets start off at $20 for adults, $10 for children between 3 and 12-years-old and include admission to live concerts at Miller Lite stage at The Garden and to the Saloon & Chuckwagon as well as a complimentary sliced brisket, beans, and chips. Tickets do not include access to private cook-off tents.

There are also season passes starting at $50, which include daily admission to World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. However, it does not include the rodeo and concert.

All sales are final. There are no refunds, rain checks, or cash-value exchanges.

To learn more about the HSLR 2023, visit their website. If you're interested in ground tickets, click here. Or if you're interested in getting rodeo and concert tickets, click here.