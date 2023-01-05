Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2023 concert lineup
HOUSTON - The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is quickly approaching, and we now know who will be performing each night of the rodeo.
Here's the full schedule:
Tuesday, February 28 – Parker McCollum - Opening Day
Wednesday, March 1 – Brooks and Dunn - Armed Forces Day
Thursday, March 2 – Lauren Daigle
Friday, March 3 – Bun B’s Southern Takeoff - Black Heritage Day
Saturday, March 4 – Walker Hayes
Sunday, March 5 – Zac Brown Band
Monday, March 6 – Jason Aldean - First Responders Day
Tuesday, March 7 – New Kids on The Block
Wednesday, March 8 – Jon Pardi - Community Day
Thursday, March 9 – Ashley McBryde
Friday, March 10 – The Chainsmokers
Saturday, March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga - Go Tejano Day
Monday, March 13 – Cody Jinks
Tuesday, March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly
Wednesday, March 15 – Kenny Chesney
Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 17 – Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 18 – Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 19 – Luke Bryan
To purchase tickets for the concert, the process will be a little different this year as the purchasing will be done in two waves, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The first wave will be for performances from Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 - March 9, 2023. Those tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.
The second wave will be for performances from Friday, March 10, 2023 - Sunday, March 19, 2023. Those tickets will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.
For additional information about the concert lineup, click here.
To purchase tickets beginning on Jan. 12, 2023, click here.