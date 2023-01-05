Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces 2023 concert lineup

article

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is quickly approaching, and we now know who will be performing each night of the rodeo.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, February 28 – Parker McCollum - Opening Day

Wednesday, March 1 – Brooks and Dunn - Armed Forces Day

Thursday, March 2 – Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3 – Bun B’s Southern Takeoff - Black Heritage Day

Saturday, March 4 – Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5 – Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6 – Jason Aldean - First Responders Day

Tuesday, March 7 – New Kids on The Block

Wednesday, March 8 – Jon Pardi - Community Day

Thursday, March 9 – Ashley McBryde

Friday, March 10 – The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga - Go Tejano Day

Monday, March 13 – Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15 – Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17 – Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19 – Luke Bryan

To purchase tickets for the concert, the process will be a little different this year as the purchasing will be done in two waves, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The first wave will be for performances from Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 - March 9, 2023. Those tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.

The second wave will be for performances from Friday, March 10, 2023 - Sunday, March 19, 2023. Those tickets will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.

For additional information about the concert lineup, click here.

To purchase tickets beginning on Jan. 12, 2023, click here.