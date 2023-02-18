Throw on your best Western wear to celebrate the Rodeo season coming into Houston!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are having their Rodeo Roundup on Friday, Feb 24 at 11 a.m. and all of Houston is invited to City Hall in Hermann Square for all the festivities.

Rodeo Roundup is held to celebrate Go Texan Day8 and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will kick off the event with his Go Texan Day proclamation.

Attendees can enjoy free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee, live music, and take pictures on top of a Longhorn steer.

Volunteers with the Rodeo will also be there representing more than 100 committees, so you can learn more about this annual tradition.

Rodeo Roundup 2020

With Rodeo Roundup falling on Go Texan Day, it only makes sense that attendees wear their best Western attire such as jeans, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats for the celebration.

You can even keep the Rodeo fun going and head to Memorial Park to see the Trail Rides make their way in and then go over to the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.