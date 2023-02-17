Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo: Trail rides now underway ahead of rodeo
HOUSTON - The 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is quickly approaching!
As the rodeo approaches, the well-known trail rides are now underway ahead of the rodeo.
FACTS ABOUT THE TRAIL RIDE
- The first trail ride took place with four men from Brenham, Texas back in January 1952
- The following year, over 80 people signed up to start the Salt Grass Trail Ride.
- By 1954, over 800 people were participating.
- Now, more than 3,000 riders saddle up from all directions, including Louisiana.
- In all, approximately 1,300 miles are covered by all the trail rides
BREAKDOWN OF EACH OF THE TRAIL RIDES
Northeastern
Starts on February 19, 2023
Location: Cheeks, Texas
Distance: 111 miles
Number of Riders: 55
Number of Wagons: 19
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Prairie View
Starts on February 19, 2023
Location: Hempstead, Texas
Distance: 78 miles
Number of Riders: 300
Number of Wagons: 9
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Salt Grass
Starts on February 19, 2023
Location: Cat Spring, Texas
Distance:105 miles
Number of Riders: 1,000
Number of Wagons: 22
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Sam Houston
Starts on February 20, 2023
Location: Montgomery, Texas
Distance: 70 miles
Number of Riders: 100
Number of Wagons: 10
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Southwest
Starts on February 18, 2023
Location: Rosenberg, Texas
Distance: 120 miles
Number of Riders: 294
Number of Wagons: 7
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Southwestern
Starts on February 17, 2023
Location: West Columbia, Texas
Distance: 100 miles
Number of Riders: 250 miles
Number of Wagons: 11
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Texas Cattlemen’s
Starts on Feb. 20, 2023
Location: Magnolia, Texas
Distance: 60 miles
Number of Riders: 35
Number of Wagons: 3
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Texas Independence
Starts on February 18, 2023
Location: La Marque, Texas
Distance: 75 miles
Number of Riders: 50-100
Number of Wagons: 14
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
The Spanish
Starts on February 18, 2023
Location: Shepherd, Texas
Distance: 109 miles
Number of Riders: 125
Number of Wagons: 9
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here
Valley Lodge
Starts on February 18, 2023
Location: Brookshire, Texas
Distance: 75 miles
Number of Riders: 74
Number of Wagons: 4
Check out the daily schedule here
Check out the map of their route here