Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo: Trail rides now underway ahead of rodeo

article

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is quickly approaching!

As the rodeo approaches, the well-known trail rides are now underway ahead of the rodeo.

FACTS ABOUT THE TRAIL RIDE

- The first trail ride took place with four men from Brenham, Texas back in January 1952

- The following year, over 80 people signed up to start the Salt Grass Trail Ride.

- By 1954, over 800 people were participating.

- Now, more than 3,000 riders saddle up from all directions, including Louisiana.

- In all, approximately 1,300 miles are covered by all the trail rides

BREAKDOWN OF EACH OF THE TRAIL RIDES

Northeastern

Starts on February 19, 2023

Location: Cheeks, Texas

Distance: 111 miles

Number of Riders: 55

Number of Wagons: 19

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Prairie View

Starts on February 19, 2023

Location: Hempstead, Texas

Distance: 78 miles

Number of Riders: 300

Number of Wagons: 9

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Salt Grass

Starts on February 19, 2023

Location: Cat Spring, Texas

Distance:105 miles

Number of Riders: 1,000

Number of Wagons: 22

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Sam Houston

Starts on February 20, 2023

Location: Montgomery, Texas

Distance: 70 miles

Number of Riders: 100

Number of Wagons: 10

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Southwest

Starts on February 18, 2023

Location: Rosenberg, Texas

Distance: 120 miles

Number of Riders: 294

Number of Wagons: 7

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Southwestern

Starts on February 17, 2023

Location: West Columbia, Texas

Distance: 100 miles

Number of Riders: 250 miles

Number of Wagons: 11

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Texas Cattlemen’s

Starts on Feb. 20, 2023

Location: Magnolia, Texas

Distance: 60 miles

Number of Riders: 35

Number of Wagons: 3



Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here



Texas Independence

Starts on February 18, 2023

Location: La Marque, Texas

Distance: 75 miles

Number of Riders: 50-100

Number of Wagons: 14

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

The Spanish

Starts on February 18, 2023

Location: Shepherd, Texas

Distance: 109 miles

Number of Riders: 125

Number of Wagons: 9

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here

Valley Lodge

Starts on February 18, 2023

Location: Brookshire, Texas

Distance: 75 miles

Number of Riders: 74

Number of Wagons: 4

Check out the daily schedule here

Check out the map of their route here