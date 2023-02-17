Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo: Bar-B-Que Cookoff to begin on February 23

article

It's almost time to rodeo, ya'll! And that means it's time for one thing most Texans love, Bar-B-Que!!

More than 250 teams, led by Bar-B-Que aficionados, will compete in the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

And even though most of the team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon.

Also, the carnival will be open for wild rides and fun games.

The Garden will feature some of the best up-and-coming established artists in Texas country.

The Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon will also feature live and DJ music, and also has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the Saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pickup their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans.

THE CONTEST

The contest will take place at the following times:

Thursday, February 23, 2023 - 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday, February 24, 2023 - Noon until 11 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

THE GARDEN STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Here's the list of entertainment taking the stage on the Garden Stage during the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

6:15 p.m. - DJ DU

7:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. - Chad Cooke Band

9:15 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. - Randall King

Friday, February 24, 2023

3:30 p.m. - DJ DU

4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Coffey Anderson

6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Jon Stork

7:15 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. - Dos Borrachos feat. Kevin Fowler/Roger Creager

Saturday, February 25, 2023

11:30 a.m. - DJ DU

Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Junior Gordon

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Kin Faux

4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. - Stephanie Urbina Jones & The Honky Tonk Mariachi

7 p.m. - Contest Award Presentation

7:45 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. - William Clark Green

9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Reckless Kelly

ROCKIN' BAR-B-QUE SALOON ENTERTAINMENT

The Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon will feature performer Cody Ray Henry each day of the World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Thursday, February 23, 2023 - Open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Cody Ray Henry will perform from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday, February 24, 2023 - Open from Noon until 11 p.m. Cody Ray Henry will perform from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Cody Ray Henry will perform from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

CONTEST TICKETS

Tickets allow entrance into NRG Park for the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and includes a complimentary sliced bar-b-que brisket plate, access to live music areas, and admission to the carnival. The tickets DO NOT include access to private tents. If you have a private tent pass, you must also have a grounds ticket. Tent passes are not for sale and are distributed by the Bar-B-Que teams. Click here to purchase Bar-B-Que Contest Admission or Grounds Season pass.

DRINK TICKETS

Redeem Bar-B-Que Contest Drink Tickets to purchase drinks. Tickets are $3 each and are purchased on the grounds.

- Soda/Water - 1 ticket

- Beer - 2 tickets

- Craft beer - 3 tickets

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

Parking for the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is different than the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ parking.

ON-SITE PARKING

PUBLIC PARKING

Public on-site parking is available for $25 in the following locations:

Yellow lot:

Primary route to the Yellow lot is IH-610 to Main Street, enter Gate 16 off Main Street.

Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $25.

610 lot:

Entrance is located off West Bellfort and Kirby.

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $25.

HANDICAPPED-ACCESSIBLE PARKING

A limited number of ADA parking, including van accessible parking, are available in the Teal and Yellow lots for $25 per day. These spaces are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Present valid state issued handicap placard or vehicle registration for access. Once ADA parking is FULL, ADA customers will be re-directed to the nearest ADA accessible or general parking lot.

Teal lot:

Location: Entrance is Gate 14 off of Murworth

Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $25

Yellow lot:

Primary route to the Yellow lot is IH-610 to Main Street, enter Gate 16 off Main Street.

Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $25.

Park & Ride

Park at one of these convenient locations and ride a shuttle to NRG Park. Visitors are dropped off near NRG Center and NRG Arena. Handicap Accessible parking locations include OST 1, West Loop, Monroe and Maxey.

OST 1 - 2103 South Braeswood - $25 per car to park - Ride shuttle bus for free - Ride the METRORail to NRG Park for $2.50 (round trip)

Hours: Thursday, Feb. 23: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Last inbound bus from Park & Ride locations NRG Park departs lot at 9:30 p.m.

Reed Road - 2400 Reed Road (off Highway 288) - Cost is $25 to park - Ride Shuttle bus to/from NRG Park included with parking fee.

Hours: Thursday, Feb. 23: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Last inbound bus from Park & Ride locations NRG Park departs lot at 9:30 p.m.

West Loop - 4675 S. Braeswood - No charge to park - Round Trip Ride Price is $7 for ages 4 and older, free for ages 3 and under.

Monroe - 8833 ½ Gulf Freeway (I-45) - No charge to park - Round Trip Ride Price is $7 for ages 4 and older, free for ages 3 and under.

Maxey - 515 Maxey Road - No charge to park - Round Trip Ride Prices - $4 per person

Fannin South - 1604 West Bellfort - Cost $20 to park - Free METRORail passes for all passengers

Hours: Monday - Saturday: Northbound until 1:40 a.m. — Southbound until 3:25 a.m.

Sunday: Northbound until 11:24 a.m. — Southbound until 1:15 a.m.

The Woodlands Express - 701 Westridge Road - Click here for additional information

Uber & Lyft Ride Share

- Drop offs and pick-ups are in the Yellow Lot

- Entrance Gate 16B off Main St.; from the north bound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the south bound lanes of Main Street.

CONTEST MAP

Looking for a full map of the contest area? Here's where you can find it! Click here to view.