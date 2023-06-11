article

Houston residents were in for a barrage of cuteness Sunday during Kittenpalooza.

The event was spearheaded by Best Friends Animal Society in Houston, where residents were able to meet more than 30 adoptable kittens of all personalities at their Pinemont location.

Kitty learns its been adopted (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Feline lovers were also able to learn about fostering, how to get involved, and the vital role it plays in the lifesaving process.

All the adoption-ready kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Best of all, thanks to a recent partnership with Whisker, the makers of Litter-Robot, all cat adoptions during June are free!

Adopted kitten (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Part of this need for adoptions is due to what is sometimes referred to as "kitten season."

"Kitten Season is something that is a little bit more unique to Texas and some of the southern states as kitten season is year-round," Deyra Galvan with Best Friends Animal Society explained. "During kitten season thousands of kittens come through shelter doors, and they're one of the most vulnerable populations at risk of losing their life in a shelter setting due to needing around-the-clock care or being more vulnerable being fragile and tiny."

To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit their website.