The forgotten about neighborhood is located near the port of Houston, shadowed by an industrial area. Residents say it's becoming known for dog dumping, cruelty, and neglect.

"You will find a dog on every single street," said dog rescuer Ana Teran.

In less than five minutes, we found four stray dogs in the neighborhood near McCarty and I-10. Residents say some of the strays become targets of cruelty.

"She sees people walking around, shooting dogs, running them over on purpose with their vehicles, stabbing them, hitting them with poles as they drive by," Teran said.

A recent discovery is particularly heart-wrenching.

"3 puppies bagged up who had been poisoned," said Teran. "It was very disturbing."

"That's said because they were babies," said a resident who asked not to be identified. "If you don't like dogs, just stay away from them, you don't have to do any harm to them."

She told us other dogs have been poisoned in the past.

"This guy wanted to shoot one of the dogs, and I told him no you can't do that, and he just took off on his bike," the resident told us.

The owner of the mama dog talked to Teran before going out of state for work.

"He was confused. He was really hurt," said Teran. "He doesn't understand what happened. He doesn't know who did it or who would want to hurt them."

Teran and the owner found the mama dog hiding under the house along with one of her pups, who was still alive.

"We were just very joyful the puppy was very timid," said Teran. "It would be great to get them out of this situation "

The owner has agreed to surrender the mama dog and puppy to a rescue group or anyone who would like to help them. You can contact Ana Teran by email by clicking here or calling 832-475-6800.