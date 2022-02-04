Texas Winter Storm: Houston area hit with freezing temps, harsh wind chills

Cold air has spilled into the Southeast Texas region as a winter storm that spans nearly 3,000 miles across the U.S. produces snow, ice, and subfreezing temperatures.

Texans are seeing some of the coldest temperatures in the state since the deadly 2021 winter storm, which left millions without power or water for days. Temperatures will be below freezing each night over the next couple of days and a hard freeze is posted for counties northwest of Houston.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Texas, including the City of Houston.

So here is the latest on the weather event:

LATEST FORECAST

Low temperatures Friday morning reached the lowest levels since the end of the great freeze of 2021. February 19th, 2021, was the last time we experienced temperatures in the mid-20s, but this morning's wind chill is brutal - in the low teens.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect through noon Friday.

Actual temperatures are in the 20s in most areas and could remain at or below freezing through midday

Highs Friday will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s, and you should expect another hard freeze tonight with lows in the mid-20s.

The great news is that sunshine will return for the weekend along with much lighter winds and highs in the 50s.

CURRENT WEATHER ADVISORIES

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Friday for Colorado, Grimes, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton Counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for the Brazoria Islands, Bolivar Peninsula Counties, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Galveston Island, and Matagorda Islands.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Friday for Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Washington Counties.

A Freeze Warning is also in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for the Brazoria Islands.

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect area-wide until noon Friday as ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the 10-20 degree range, which can be dangerous if people need to be outdoors and aren't properly protected.

ICY ROADS AND BURST PIPES

There were many icy areas on overpasses outside of Houston Friday morning, but Houston Transtar reports that most of those have been cleared as of 5 a.m. Drivers should still use caution if they get on the roads.

Early Friday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said callers near Channelview reported that the main pipes going to the water tower at E IH-10 and Sheldon Rd burst due to freezing temperatures.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Dozens of Southeast Texas school districts made the decision to remain closed on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather. Others are operating on a delayed start.

WAYS YOU CAN STAY SAFE

With the arctic blast moving through, there are some steps you can take to make sure you stay safe.

The easiest thing to remember is the 4's: People, plants, pipes, and pets.

Also, be safe on the roadways. The Houston Police Department is asking that people, when possible, stay off the roads after 10 p.m. Thursday night and into the early morning hours on Friday. HPD said they were working Public Works to identify bridges and overpasses that historically ice over during winter weather. Public Works was treating them in anticipation of the road conditions deteriorating.

