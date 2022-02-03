LIST: Icy road conditions reported in Houston-area

article

The arctic blast has left behind some wintry precipitation in the Houston area.

As a result, ice is beginning to form on Houston-area roadways.

Here's the current list of reported roads with ice:

- US 290 Eastbound at Brazos River/Waller-Washington County Line to Waller-Harris County line

- US 290 Westbound at Waller-Harris County line to Brazos River/Waller-Washington County line (all mainlanes)

- US 290 Northwest Eastbound at Binford (all mainlanes)

- US 290 Northwest Eastbound at SH-6/FM-1960

- US 290 & Badtke

- US 290 Northwest Westbound at SH-99 Lanier Parkway (exit lanes)

- US 290 Northwest Eastbound at SH-99 Lanier Parkway (exit lanes)

- West Sam Houston Tollway at US 290 NW (exit ramp)

- SH-99 Lanier Parkway Southbound at FM 1093/Westpark Tollway (exit lanes)

- SH-99 Lanier Parkway - West Northbound at IH-10 Katy (exit lanes)

- SH-99 Lanier Parkway - West Southbound at IH-10 Katy (exit ramp)

- SH-249 Toll Road Northbound after FM 1488

- IH-10 Westbound at FM 359

- IH-10 Katy Westbound at SH-99 Lanier Parkway (exit ramp)

- IH-10 Katy Eastbound at SH-99 Lanier Parkway (exit ramp)

- FM 1097 Eastbound at IH-45 (left shoulder)

- SH-6 Southbound at US 290 (exit ramp)

- Greenhouse & Rebel Yell Drive

- SH 99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway are closed due to ice.

- IH-69 Northbound at Cottonwood Church Road (all mainlanes)

- IH-69 Southbound main lanes in Rosenberg. Rosenburg police said all vehicles are forced to exit the Cottonwood Church Exit. Other portions also starting to develop ice.

- Westpark Tollway WB at FM 1464. Westpark Tollway being closed due to ice.

The Houston Police Department is asking that people, when possible, stay off the roads after 10 p.m. Thursday night and into the early morning hours on Friday. HPD says they're working Public Works to identify bridges and overpasses that historically ice over during winter weather. Beginning Thursday evening, Public Works will treat them in anticipation of the road conditions deteriorating.

