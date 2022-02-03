Texas winter storm brings thousands of power outages; see ERCOT's dashboard & latest outages

Tens of thousands of Texans have been hit with power outages Thursday as the northern parts of the state get hit with a wintry precipitation, from a winter storm that spans nearly 3,000 miles across the U.S.

"We are dealing with one of the most significant icing events that we’ve had in the state of Texas in at least several decades," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference at the State Operations Center.

At the time of the press conference, the governor said 70,000 Texans were without electricity because of ice-covered power lines or fallen trees, not because of problems with the power grid.

"As compared to last year, Texas has 15% more power generation capacity. There’s also more reserve power available than last year," Abbott said. "The grid is projected to have a surplus of more than 10,000 megawatts for peak demand tomorrow on Friday morning which we expect to be the peak demand of the winter storm."

ERCOT also has a public dashboard that shows up-to-date grid and market conditions.

About 10,000 linemen were working to restore power, and 2,000 more crews were being brought in from outside the state to help.

By 3 p.m., the number had dropped with PowerOutage.Us reporting 40,000 customers without power.

Gov. Abbott also issued a disaster declaration for 17 counties that includes all of North Texas.

Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 3:50 p.m. Thursday.*

- CenterPoint Energy is reporting 464 customers without power.

- Entergy Texas is reporting 2,549 customers without power.

*These numbers include outages unrelated to weather.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.