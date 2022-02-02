Texas Winter Storm: What Houston area can expect

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures across a nearly 3,000-mile swath of the U.S. – from New England down to Texas.

That cold air is expected to spill into the Southeast Texas region by Thursday, bringing some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the state since the deadly 2021 winter storm, which left millions in Texas without power or water for days.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Texas, including the City of Houston.

So here is what we can expect during the oncoming weather event:

CURRENT WEATHER ADVISORIES

Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for Brazos and Houston Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for Colorado, Grimes and Washington Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory from 2 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Wharton Counties.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES

The main concern for the greater Houston area is the cold air, especially when paired with a harsh north wind.

It won't get as cold or last as long as the 2021 winter storm, but you should still prepare.

The entire area will be at or below freezing for at least two nights in a row, and in some areas three nights.

Wind chills are expected in the teens overnight Thursday into Friday. We could see a Wind Chill Advisory with feels like values at or below 13 for parts of the area, in addition to a Hard Freeze for parts of the area.

Winds will relax some as we head into the weekend. It'll still be cold, but less windy so actual temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will be similar, wind chill values aren't expected to be as low.

WINDS

Wednesday night through Friday morning, sustained north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 to 30 mph are expected.

Not quite wind advisory criteria, though one may be prompted closer to the coastline where slightly higher winds are expected.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE

Confidence is increasing that some wintry precipitation will be seen.

Light freezing rain and sleet will be possible, and roads could become slippery.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation are expected – 0.01-0.02 inches. There may be some sleet or ice pellets, but the biggest cause for concern would be elevated surfaces such as bridges or overpasses, so exert caution if out on roadways especially during the overnight hours.

This is still mainly a rain event for the City of Houston, beginning Thursday evening and tapering off Friday evening.

We are expecting under an inch across the board. A couple of isolated thunderstorms may work their way into the mix, but nothing severe is expected.

QUESTIONS THAT REMAIN

Some models are hinting at lingering moisture behind the front Thursday night into Friday.

As it stands at the moment, if this plays out with drier air at the surface, a lot of this will evaporate before it reaches the ground.

As always Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority will monitor things for you every step of the way and communicate any changes to you.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Plan for three nights of freezing to subfreezing temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s during the afternoon.

There is a chance for some wintry precipitation so be careful on the roadways.

Sunshine should make a return Sunday and temperatures will slowly moderate closer to seasonable for this time of year.