Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Colorado County, Waller County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Galveston Island

Houston-area warming centers to turn to amid Texas winter storm

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The freezing temperatures have arrived in the Houston area and some residents will be looking into places to stay warm. 

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures across a nearly 3,000-mile swath of the U.S. – from New England down to Texas. Additionally, a winter weather watch was issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) through Sunday. 

See below for a list of warming centers in the greater Houston area that will continue to be updated as more places open: 

Houston 

  • National Association of Christian Churches16605 Air Center Blvd. Houston, TX 77032Open 7 p.m. Thursday until Saturday morning

Fort Bend County

  • Friends of North Rosenberg Resource Center: 1908 Ave. E Rosenberg, TX 77471 Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

