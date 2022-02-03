Houston-area warming centers to turn to amid Texas winter storm

The freezing temperatures have arrived in the Houston area and some residents will be looking into places to stay warm.

Texas Winter Storm: What the Houston area can expect

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures across a nearly 3,000-mile swath of the U.S. – from New England down to Texas. Additionally, a winter weather watch was issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) through Sunday.

LIST: Houston-area school closings amid Texas winter storm

See below for a list of warming centers in the greater Houston area that will continue to be updated as more places open:

Houston

National Association of Christian Churches16605 Air Center Blvd. Houston, TX 77032Open 7 p.m. Thursday until Saturday morning

Fort Bend County

Friends of North Rosenberg Resource Center: 1908 Ave. E Rosenberg, TX 77471 Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

BE PREPARED: With winter weather approaching, remember the 4 P’s

Advertisement

To learn more about the state's response to the February Winter Weather in 2022, click here.