Houston-area warming centers to turn to amid Texas winter storm
HOUSTON - The freezing temperatures have arrived in the Houston area and some residents will be looking into places to stay warm.
A winter storm is forecast to bring snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures across a nearly 3,000-mile swath of the U.S. – from New England down to Texas. Additionally, a winter weather watch was issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) through Sunday.
See below for a list of warming centers in the greater Houston area that will continue to be updated as more places open:
Houston
- National Association of Christian Churches16605 Air Center Blvd. Houston, TX 77032Open 7 p.m. Thursday until Saturday morning
Fort Bend County
- Friends of North Rosenberg Resource Center: 1908 Ave. E Rosenberg, TX 77471 Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.
To learn more about the state's response to the February Winter Weather in 2022, click here.