Texas Winter Storm: Houston-area school districts releasing early, canceling after-school activities

Some Houston-area school districts are reporting they're releasing students early and/or canceling after-school activities for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Here's the current list we have:

EARLY RELEASES

Channelview ISD (all afterschool activities for Thursday, February 3, 2022 due to the upcoming freeze and potentially dangerous road conditions. This includes the premiere of Pioneer In Skirts and athletic events.)

Galena Park ISD (all afterschool activities and events canceled for Thursday, February 3, 2022.)

ILTexas (All after-school activities for Houston area campuses will be canceled for Thursday, February 3, 2022. Campuses include: ILTexas Katy K-8, ILTexas Westpark K-8, ILTexas Katy-Westpark HS, ILTexas Windmill Lakes K-8, ILTexas Orem K-8, ILTexas Windmill Lakes-Orem HS.)

Sealy ISD (High school students will be released at 11:45 a.m., junior high students will be released at 11:50 a.m., and elementary schools will be released at 12:15 p.m.

Stafford MSD (All after school activities and meetings have been canceled)

Tomball ISD (AllL after-school and extracurricular activities on Thursday, February 3, at all campuses are canceled.)

Waller ISD (will close two hours early. All after-school activities are also canceled)

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

Fort Bend ISD (This includes all Extended Day Programs and UIL sanctioned events)

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts (All after-school activities, including Crayon Club, for Thursday, are canceled)

With winter weather approaching, remember the 4 P's