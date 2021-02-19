‘Frozen’ alligators spotted sticking noses through ice to survive in Oklahoma
While the alligators may appear to be dead, scientists say they’re not.
More than a dozen confirmed weather-related deaths in Harris, surrounding counties
Of course there’s no way to know yet the exact cause of weather related deaths due to pending autopsy results and investigations, but here’s what we do know.
League City family out of options for help after winter storm
Millions of Texans are literally feeling that they have been left out in the cold in regard to the state and federal response.
Some Houston neighborhoods remain without running water after roughly 5 days
A humanitarian crisis continues across Texas and in the City of Houston. After roughly five days, power has been restored for much of the area. However, many homes still remain without running water. In addition, Harris County is still under a ‘boil water’ order.
Renters' rights and aid for repairs from burst pipes
Many renters have damage from burst pipes in their homes. Some tell us they're having trouble getting their landlord to make repairs.
How to give Texas lawmakers a piece of your mind over the winter blackout
Want to give Texas lawmakers a piece of your mind about this week's chaos?
As power comes back on, Texans wonder how to hold someone responsible for massive outage
Is it possible to sue the state, ERCOT, CenterPoint Energy or Entergy in response to being without power for days?
Water distribution sites set up to give residents clean water
Houstonians on the hunt for clean water. Bottled water is being given out by the case.
Renters have rights when seeking repairs on damage to their homes
FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan explains how renters can get help when their landlords are slow to repair damage caused by freezing temperatures.
How hard will it be to sue Texas for power outage debacle
FOX Contributor Chris Tritico explains how easy or hard it will be for citizens to sue the state in response to being without power for days.
Thousands show up for water distribution events across Houston area
FOX 26 Reporter Damali Keith speaks with Houston residents who waited in line to get clean water.
Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as winter weather delays 6M COVID-19 vaccine doses
The extreme winter weather has led to a three-day delay in shipping COVID-19 vaccines, or about 6 million doses.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texas relief after deadly winter weather
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she raised $2 million for Texas relief organizations working to help people suffering from a deadly winter storm this week. She said she's also planning to visit Houston.
LIST: Boil water notices in effect in the Houston area
Boil water notices are being issued throughout the greater Houston area.
LIST: Water distribution sites in the Houston area
As cities and municipalities in the Houston area remain under boil water notices, here is a list of distribution sites where residents can get bottled or not potable water.
Power outages: 171K Texans without power; ERCOT says conservation no longer needed
171,000 Texans are without power. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, CenterPoint reports more than 6,300 customers without lights, and Entergy reported more than 2,300 customers without power.
Gov. Abbott provides update on winter weather response in Texas
Governor Greg Abbott is holding a briefing to provide the latest information about the state's response to winter weather.
Sunshine returns to southeast Texas, but another freeze likely
Sunshine is returning to southeast Texas, but some counties north and west of Houston will be under a hard freeze warning again Friday night.
Sen. Ted Cruz explains his controversial trip to Cancun during Texas winter storm
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz explained his controversial trip to Cancun, Mexico this week as millions of his constituents were suffering without power, heat or running water during a historic winter storm.
LATEST: CenterPoint Energy says nearly all electric outages restored overnight
CenterPoint Energy says more than 99% of their customers currently have electric service, with less than 7,000 customers to be restored.