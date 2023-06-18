Despite the celebration-filled weekend, Houston's weather has been uncooperative, to say the least.

PREVIOUS: ‘It's like murder-hot,' Houstonians share their thoughts on the excessive heat in the area

The week leading into Father's Day and Juneteenth Weekend, the City of Houston activated its emergency heat plan to help residents cool off.

According to a press release, Houston often activates the plan when the heat index is expected to reach 108 degrees on two consecutive days. And our heat index values temperatures ranged between 108 and 114 starting Thursday and into the weekend.

As a result, all city libraries, as well as multiservice centers, served as cooling centers during the weekdays. Meanwhile, only a select number will remain open Sunday and Monday during Juneteenth.

Stay up to date by downloading the FOX 26 Houston Weather App

"We all know Houston sometimes can be uncomfortably hot in the summer. I want everyone to understand this forecast calls for heat and humidity that is dangerous and potentially deadly for some of our vulnerable Houstonians. I encourage people to turn on their home's air conditioners or seek relief at one of our cooling centers. Houstonians should also check on their family members who may need assistance," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. 'I want to thank all of our city departments and partners, who are working to activate the heat emergency plan and open the cooling centers."

KNOW THE SIGNS: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Symptoms, what's the difference, what to do

Here is a list of city buildings designated as cooling centers for Sunday and Monday. These locations will also extend their normal hours and stay open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can also request transportation to a cooling center by calling 311 if they do not have adequate transportation.