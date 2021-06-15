Feeding hungry Houstonians for Juneteenth
video

Feeding hungry Houstonians for Juneteenth

The Emancipation Park Conservancy teamed up with Lucille's 1913' to help feed Houstonians in traditional Juneteenth fashion. FOX 26's Denise Middleton gives us a look at the celebrations.

Juneteenth is now a national holiday, but some say it isn’t enough
video

Juneteenth is now a national holiday, but some say it isn’t enough

President Joe Biden signed legislation today that made Juneteenth a national holiday. The holiday marks the day the last American slaves, in Galveston, learned they were emancipated. But many in the Black community say a paid day off at work isn’t the meaningful change they want. Our panelists join The Factor to debate the backlash.