Feeding hungry Houstonians for Juneteenth
The Emancipation Park Conservancy teamed up with Lucille's 1913' to help feed Houstonians in traditional Juneteenth fashion. FOX 26's Denise Middleton gives us a look at the celebrations.
Understanding the national impact behind Juneteenth as a holiday
We have talked a lot about Juneteenth, but many Americans only learned about its history in the past year or so, and many are eager to see it better taught so that it's not misunderstood as a black-only holiday
Baytown gets ready for a big Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth is Saturday and FOX 26 Houston’s Coco Dominguez tells us how residents in Baytown are preparing for a big celebration!
Artist commemorates Juneteenth with mural in Galveston
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. An artist in Galveston has commemorated it with a colorful display of its history.
Juneteenth is now a national holiday, but some say it isn’t enough
President Joe Biden signed legislation today that made Juneteenth a national holiday. The holiday marks the day the last American slaves, in Galveston, learned they were emancipated. But many in the Black community say a paid day off at work isn’t the meaningful change they want. Our panelists join The Factor to debate the backlash.
Honoring the Juneteenth holiday
Our panel of local leaders discusses the importance of Juneteenth and why it should be celebrated.
Reactions from Galveston residents after Juneteenth made a federal holiday
Juneteenth is the first federal holiday signed into law since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. Our Damali Keith was in Galveston, where Union soldiers first arrived to set Texas slaves free, to see how residents are reacting to the news!
Texans celebrate that Juneteenth is now a National Holiday!
156 years after it happened and Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.
Juneteenth misconceptions and hidden history, per Houston professor
There are many misconceptions about what Juneteenth represents. And FOX 26 Houston speaks with Dr. Gene Preuss, professor of history at University of Houston-Downtown to help break that down.
Thompson Chapel, a community founded in Fort Bend Co. before Sugar Land by freed slaves
A family in Fort Bend County is reminded of Juneteenth nearly everyday as they fight to find out how they lost 100 acres of land once purchased by their descendant after slavery.