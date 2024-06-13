With Juneteenth right around the corner, we have found a variety of events for you to celebrate this momentous holiday.

Wells Fargo presents Juneteenth- A Musical Journey Through the Eras (Houston)

WHAT: Two nights of performances highlighting the different eras of African American music. Night One brings us back to the sounds of the 60’s to the 90’s. Night Two takes us from the 80’s to the 2000s.

WHEN: June 14th and June 15th; 8:15 pm

WHERE: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Click here to learn more.

BLCK Markets 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration (Houston)

WHAT: Annual Juneteenth Celebration at BLCK Market in Houston! A celebration of freedom and Black American culture. Get ready for a day filled with live music, food, and exciting activities for the whole family.

WHEN: June 15th and 16th; 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

WHERE: BLCK Market, Main Street, Houston, TX, USA

Click here for more.

Children's Museum Houston: Juneteenth Freedom Fest and Celebration (HOUSTON)

WHAT: A two-day event at Children's Museum Houston, filled with cultural festivities, art exhibits, and engaging activities honoring African American heritage and freedom!

WHEN: June 16th and 19th; 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WHERE: Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

Click here to learn more.

Generation Parks 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: A family-friendly event with food vendors, live performances, and activities for all ages, including a rock climbing wall.

WHEN: June 15; 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE: Redemption Square 250 Assay Street Houston, TX, 77044

Click here for more info.

Juneteenth 2nd annual Freedom Walk and Celebration (Houston)

WHAT: A thrilling day of fitness and community at the second annual Freedom Walk/Run! No matter the fitness level, everyone is welcome to join in on this annual event. Afterward, join the free concert with the Juneteenth community gospel choir, followed by more performances and plenty of vendors. Registration is free.

WHEN: June 15th; WALK/RUN: 7 am to 11 a.m. CONCERT: 4 pm to 9 pm

WHERE: 3018 Emancipation Houston, TX 77004

Click here to learn more.

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL & CELEBRATION (GALVESTON)

WHAT: Enjoy food, vendors, and music while celebrating the birthplace of Juneteenth. Crowning ceremony for 2024 Galveston County Lil Mr. Juneteenth Prince and Lil Ms. Juneteenth Princess and Father of the Year Award. The event is free.

WHEN: June 15th, 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE: McGuire Dent Recreational Center, 2222 28th St Galveston, Texas 77550

Click here to read more.

Juneteenth Parade and Picnic (Galveston)

WHAT: The parade begins at 1 p.m. at 26th Avenue H and ends at 41st and Avenue H. Right after, head to the picnic located at Wright Cuney Park.

WHEN: June 15; PARADE: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PICNIC: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

WHERE: 2601 Avenue H Galveston, Texas 77550

Click here to read more.

Juneteenth Culture Fest at Discovery Green (Houston)

WHAT: A family fun event including live performances, local vendors, and dance. Get immersed in the cultural heritage of the African American community.

WHEN: June 16; 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

WHERE: Avenida Plaza, Houston, TX, USA Houston, TX 77010

Click here for more information.

Acres Homes Juneteenth Cultural Art Fest (Houston)

WHAT: An afternoon filled with music, visual art, fun for the children, and indoor activities for those who choose to stay out of the sun. They will have snow cones, food trucks, bingo with prizes, and vendors to complement their live music concert.

WHEN: June 19th; 4 pm until 9 pm

WHERE: 6112 Wheatley Street Houston, TX, 77091 United States

Click here to learn more.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day (Galveston)

WHAT: Enjoy celebrating history with the guided tours from Reedy Chapel AME, and activities for children, including a bounce house and face painting. There will be food, games, and prizes with a live DJ. This activity will lead up to the emancipation march.

WHEN: June 19th; 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Reedy Chapel AME Church. 2015 Broadway Ave J Galveston, Texas 77550

Click here to learn more.

Emancipation March (Galveston)

WHAT: Take part in the reenactment of the day the remaining slaves were declared free and the march they took to the courthouse.

WHEN: June 19th; 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

WHERE: Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2013 Broadway Avenue Galveston, Texas 77550

Click here to learn more.

Freedmen's Town Juneteenth - An Elevated Kickback Experience (Houston)

WHAT: A mix of an educational experience and festivities to commemorate and celebrate freedom, culture, and community,This event will include an array n of history, art, music, and cuisine, designed to celebrate and honor the significance of Juneteenth. The event includes kids' and adult activities, games, food, and music.

WHEN: June 19th from 4 pm until 8 pm.

WHERE: Freedmen's Town Visitor Center, 1204 Victor St., Houston, TX 77019

Click here to learn more.

JUNETEENTH BIG BLACK BEACH DAY CELEBRATION (GALVESTON)

WHAT: Enjoy the sun with family and friends at Sunny Side Beach. A day of unity and cultural pride with food, games, and activities honoring the spirit of Juneteenth. This event is potluck style so bring a dish to share!

WHEN: June 19th; 10 am until 7 pm

WHERE: Sunny Beach

2704 8 Mile Road Galveston, TX, 77554

Click here to learn more.

JUNETEENTH FAMILY CELEBRATION (MISSOURI CITY)

WHAT: An uplifting day of fun with live music, food, and activities for all ages. They will have an Open Mic, anyone can sign up, a live DJ, and plenty of vendors and arts and crafts. come together to commemorate this important day in our history!

WHEN: June 19th; 11 am until 4 pm

WHERE: Hunters Glen Park 1340 Independence Boulevard Missouri City, TX, 77489

Click here to learn more.

HMAAC: The art of poetry-open mic

WHAT: The Houston Museum of African American Culture is hosting an open mic night,

WHEN: June 19th at 7 pm

WHERE: 807 Caroline St., Houston, TX 77004.

Click here to learn more.