The Brief Americans throw out one-third of the groceries they buy, according to the U.S.D.A. Kezo app uses AI to create recipes using foods you already have at home. Kezo can also translate food labels in several foreign languages to describe the food and suggest recipes using them.



A new, free app, created right here in Houston, can help you save money on groceries and come up with new ideas for cooking. It's called Kezo. We met with co-creator Francisco Sanchez in his kitchen.

How does Kezo help?

Why you should care:

The U.S.D.A. reports we throw out about a third of the food we buy every month because we don't get around to eating it before it goes bad.

Sanchez says Kezo can help reduce your food waste and save you the cost of having to buy more food. Users can simply take photos of foods they have at home, or even a written list of foods, and Kezo uses A.I. to suggest recipes you can make with those foods. If you'll need other ingredients, it uses GPS to name nearby grocery stores that have those ingredients.

Kezo can also read several foreign languages. Users can take photos of foreign beers or wine bottles, for example, and the app will describe characteristics of the product and suggest pairing ideas and recipes. The app can also identify foods that you don't recognize, and suggest ways of using them in recipes.

Sanchez says these are free features of the Kezo app. He says there will be a subscription service offered soon that will help users inventory their foods at home and form grocery shopping lists to create different recipe suggestions.