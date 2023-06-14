Expand / Collapse search

City of Houston activates emergency heat plan: here's what you need to know

Houston weather: Heat advisory on Wednesday

A heat wave begins today and the season's first heat advisory is in effect! Be prepared for high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s for at least a week and probably the next two weeks. Chances for rain are low with a quick moving storm possible tonight, but overall, expect hot sunshine with feels like values above 105 in the afternoon.

HOUSTON - The heat is on and city officials have announced Houston will be activating its heat emergency plan to help residents needing to cool off. 

According to a press release, Houston often activates the plan when the heat index is expected to reach 108 degrees on two consecutive days. And our heat index values temperatures ranging between 108 and 114 starting Thursday and into the weekend. 

Staying safe after heat advisory issued for Texas

A heat advisory issued for Texas residents can be dangerous. So as FOX 26’s Damali Keith tells us there are certain precautions we need to take to stay safe.

As a result, all City of Houston libraries, as well as multiservice centers, will serve as cooling centers during their normal business hours on weekdays and Saturdays. Additionally, community centers operated by the city's Parks and Recreations Department will open to the public after daily programs for scheduled participants have concluded. 

"We all know Houston sometimes can be uncomfortably hot in the summer. I want everyone to understand this forecast calls for heat and humidity that is dangerous and potentially deadly for some of our vulnerable Houstonians. I encourage people to turn on their home's air conditioners or seek relief at one of our cooling centers. Houstonians should also check on their family members who may need assistance," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. 'I want to thank all of our city departments and partners, who are working to activate the heat emergency plan and open the cooling centers."

Here is a list of city buildings that will serve as cooling centers: 

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Houston, Texas 77091-3105

Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77072-2310

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-6840

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-4129

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St.
Houston, Texas 77045-6402

Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr.
Houston, Texas 77026-2941

Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St.
Houston, Texas 77011-4643

Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St.
Houston, Texas 77016-4841

Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Houston, Texas 77074-5006

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road
Houston, Texas 77051-2718

Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St.
Houston, Texas 77004-4407

West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77020-3729

Libraries:

Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088

Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072

Blue Ridge Library           
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library             
9002 Kingspoint Dr.
Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library               
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX  77009

Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002

Clayton Library 
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004

Collier Regional Library 
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092

Flores Library    
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003

Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096

Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019

Heights Library 
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008

Hillendahl Library            
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080

HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002

Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library              
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library          
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028

Mancuso Library              
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087

Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012

Montrose Library            
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006

Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076

Oak Forest Library           
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018

Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017

Pleasantville Library       
1520 Gelhorn
Houston, TX 77029

Ring Library        
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055

Robinson-Westchase Library      
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library  
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016

Smith Library     
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004

Southwest Express Library          
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074

Stanaker Library               
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011

Stella Link Regional Library          
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025

TECHLink Dixon Library 
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016

Tuttle Library    
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020

Vinson Library   
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045

Walter Library   
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036

Young Library    
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021

On Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, residents without air conditioning may seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers. These locations will also extend their normal hours and stay open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Tidwell Community Center, 9720 Spaulding St.    
  • Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W. Gray St.   
  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.  
  • Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
  • Central Library, 500 McKinney St.