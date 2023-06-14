City of Houston activates emergency heat plan: here's what you need to know
HOUSTON - The heat is on and city officials have announced Houston will be activating its heat emergency plan to help residents needing to cool off.
According to a press release, Houston often activates the plan when the heat index is expected to reach 108 degrees on two consecutive days. And our heat index values temperatures ranging between 108 and 114 starting Thursday and into the weekend.
As a result, all City of Houston libraries, as well as multiservice centers, will serve as cooling centers during their normal business hours on weekdays and Saturdays. Additionally, community centers operated by the city's Parks and Recreations Department will open to the public after daily programs for scheduled participants have concluded.
"We all know Houston sometimes can be uncomfortably hot in the summer. I want everyone to understand this forecast calls for heat and humidity that is dangerous and potentially deadly for some of our vulnerable Houstonians. I encourage people to turn on their home's air conditioners or seek relief at one of our cooling centers. Houstonians should also check on their family members who may need assistance," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. 'I want to thank all of our city departments and partners, who are working to activate the heat emergency plan and open the cooling centers."
Here is a list of city buildings that will serve as cooling centers:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Houston, Texas 77091-3105
Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77072-2310
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-6840
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-4129
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St.
Houston, Texas 77045-6402
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr.
Houston, Texas 77026-2941
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St.
Houston, Texas 77011-4643
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St.
Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Houston, Texas 77074-5006
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road
Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St.
Houston, Texas 77004-4407
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77020-3729
Libraries:
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Dr.
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Pleasantville Library
1520 Gelhorn
Houston, TX 77029
Ring Library
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021
On Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, residents without air conditioning may seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers. These locations will also extend their normal hours and stay open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tidwell Community Center, 9720 Spaulding St.
- Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W. Gray St.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
- Central Library, 500 McKinney St.