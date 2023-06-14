The heat is on and city officials have announced Houston will be activating its heat emergency plan to help residents needing to cool off.

According to a press release, Houston often activates the plan when the heat index is expected to reach 108 degrees on two consecutive days. And our heat index values temperatures ranging between 108 and 114 starting Thursday and into the weekend.

As a result, all City of Houston libraries, as well as multiservice centers, will serve as cooling centers during their normal business hours on weekdays and Saturdays. Additionally, community centers operated by the city's Parks and Recreations Department will open to the public after daily programs for scheduled participants have concluded.

"We all know Houston sometimes can be uncomfortably hot in the summer. I want everyone to understand this forecast calls for heat and humidity that is dangerous and potentially deadly for some of our vulnerable Houstonians. I encourage people to turn on their home's air conditioners or seek relief at one of our cooling centers. Houstonians should also check on their family members who may need assistance," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. 'I want to thank all of our city departments and partners, who are working to activate the heat emergency plan and open the cooling centers."

Here is a list of city buildings that will serve as cooling centers:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Houston, Texas 77091-3105



Alief Neighborhood Center

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77072-2310



Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020-6840



Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020-4129



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 W. Fuqua St.

Houston, Texas 77045-6402



Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood Dr.

Houston, Texas 77026-2941



Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St.

Houston, Texas 77011-4643



Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St.

Houston, Texas 77016-4841



Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr.

Houston, Texas 77074-5006



Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Road

Houston, Texas 77051-2718



Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis St.

Houston, Texas 77004-4407



West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77020-3729

Libraries:

Acres Homes Library

8501 West Montgomery

Houston, TX 77088



Alief Regional Library

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072



Blue Ridge Library

7007 West Fugua

Houston, TX 77489



Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Dr.

Houston, TX 77075



Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman

Houston, TX 77009



Central Library

500 McKinney

Houston, TX 77002



Clayton Library

5300 Caroline

Houston, TX 77004



Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont

Houston, TX 77092



Flores Library

110 North Milby

Houston, TX 77003



Frank Express Library

10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Houston, TX 77096



Gregory Library

1300 Victor

Houston, TX 77019



Heights Library

1302 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77008



Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner

Houston, TX 77080



HMRC Library

550 McKinney

Houston, TX 77002



Johnson Library

3517 Reed Rd

Houston, TX 77051



Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77057



Kashmere Gardens Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, TX 77026



Looscan Library

2510 Willowick

Houston, TX 77028



Mancuso Library

6767 Bellfort

Houston, TX 77087



Melcher Library

7200 Keller

Houston, TX 77012



Montrose Library

4100 Montrose

Houston, TX 77006



Moody Library

9525 Irvington

Houston, TX 77076



Oak Forest Library

1349 West 43rd

Houston, TX 77018



Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place

Houston, TX 77017



Pleasantville Library

1520 Gelhorn

Houston, TX 77029



Ring Library

8835 Long Point

Houston, TX 77055



Robinson-Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest

Houston, TX 77042



Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016



Smith Library

3624 Scott

Houston, TX 77004



Southwest Express Library

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074



Stanaker Library

611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Houston, TX 77011



Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link

Houston, TX 77025



TECHLink Dixon Library

8002 Hirsch

Houston, TX 77016



Tuttle Library

702 Kress

Houston, TX 77020



Vinson Library

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, TX 77045



Walter Library

7660 Clarewood

Houston, TX 77036



Young Library

5107 Griggs Rd

Houston, TX 77021



On Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, residents without air conditioning may seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers. These locations will also extend their normal hours and stay open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.