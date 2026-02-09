Breaking Bond: 53 defendants rack up 5 felony theft charges in 2025

The Brief In 2025, 53 defendants walked in and out of the Harris County Jail after being charged with felony theft at least five times. Felony theft is a state jail felony which means no prison stint.



No matter how many times someone is charged and convicted of felony theft, they won't go to prison. Why? Felony theft is a state jail felony with a maximum sentence of two years in a state jail.

What we know:

In 2025, 53 defendants walked in and out of the Harris County Jail after being charged with felony theft at least five times.

If there's a record holder for the most felony theft charges in a 12-month period, it would likely be 28-year-old Diarobis Castillo with nine charges.

"First of all, he's on felony probation for assault with intent to impede breathing," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "The victim actually jumped from a second story balcony to escape the assault."

According to court documents, Castillo and co-defendants stole more than $100,000 in merchandise during 50 incidents at Ulta and Sephora stores including the Sephora store in Rice Village.

"He also picked up three felony theft cases in Travis County. He also picked up a felony theft in Fort Bend County, which he actually pled guilty to in 2025, all of this while he's on probation," said Kahan.

Seven times the DA's office asked the 230th Judge Chris Morton's court to revoke Castillo's probation. That never happened. Instead, Castillo kept racking up felony theft charges.

Felony theft is a state jail felony which means no prison stint.

During the next legislative session, Andy Kahan will ask lawmakers to consider creating a new offense: making five or more felony theft charges in a year's time, continuous felony theft, a third degree felony with prison time.

Castillo is currently under an immigration hold.