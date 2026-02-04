1 dead, 2 injured after alleged AutoZone burglars crash on Katy Freeway feeder

The Brief One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after they crashed following an alleged burglary at AutoZone. The suspects reportedly stole multiple car batteries. Houston police officers found the suspects' vehicle had crashed on the Katy Freeway feeder road.



Harris County officials report one person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after they crashed following an alleged burglary at AutoZone.

Deadly crash on Katy Freeway feeder

What we know:

According to Lieutenant Willkens, there was a burglary at the AutoZone store on Gessner Road. Three suspects are believed to have stolen multiple car batteries and left in a maroon sedan.

Officials say the suspects went southbound on Witte Road and at some point crashed into the wall of I-10 Katy Freeway feeder road.

All three suspects were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle when officers eventually found them after searching the area. The Houston Fire Department had to extract the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

Lt. Willkens states the officers were not chasing the suspects' vehicle, but only trying to find the vehicle involved in the burglary.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspects is unknown.