Fort Bend ISD consolidation discussion draws packed meeting, parents and students raise safety concerns

The Brief Fort Bend ISD leaders heard public feedback Monday night as the district discusses possible school consolidations and boundary changes that could impact elementary campuses. Parents said the district hasn’t clearly explained why certain schools are being targeted or proven the plan’s benefits. A student warned about potential safety concerns, describing a route with long stretches without sidewalks.



Fort Bend ISD’s consolidation conversation sparked emotional public comment Monday night, with parents and students urging trustees to slow down, share clearer scenarios and tradeoffs, and address transportation and safety concerns before any decisions are made.

What we know:

Fort Bend ISD leaders said a January survey was used to gauge stakeholder perceptions on proposed elementary school closures, possible boundary changes, and the opening of a middle school.

District staff also walked through the survey participation they say they received:

61,209 surveys were distributed directly to staff and parents

13,207 people initiated/opened the survey

7,275 people completed the full survey

During public comments, parents repeatedly returned to three core concerns: why their school, how students would get to school safely, and whether a survey alone counts as meaningful community engagement.

One speaker called for more transparency and collaboration, saying: "The district has responsibility for transparency and engagement… We want our voices heard beyond just a survey to capture our reactions."

District leaders and the superintendent said consolidation discussions are tied to declining enrollment and the challenge of operating underutilized campuses while trying to preserve staffing and programs. Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith described "a compounding effect" of operating underutilized schools "year after year," calling it a "perfect storm" the district is dealing with.

What we don't know:

Fort Bend ISD has not finalized which campuses could ultimately be consolidated or how specific boundary changes would affect individual families.

It’s also still unclear what final transportation plans would look like for students who could be reassigned — including routes, walkability concerns, and how the district would address areas where families say sidewalk infrastructure is limited.

What they're saying:

Parents and students told trustees they want:

Clear explanations for why specific schools are being considered

Better detail on student safety and transportation

More transparent communication about options, scenarios, and tradeoffs — not just survey participation totals

Several speakers framed it as a trust issue: families want to see the district "show its work" before major changes move forward. A student raised concerns about walkability and safety if zones change, saying, "My friends would have to walk at least four blocks with no sidewalk… do you know how dangerous that is? …then another four blocks before they get to Mission Elementary."

What's next:

Fort Bend ISD leaders said the process is ongoing and that no decisions will be made until March.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23, and families at Monday’s meeting said they expect more detail before anything is finalized.