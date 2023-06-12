Get ready for the hottest week of the year, and our first triple digits of the season.

A heat dome is expected to build over us, and this pattern will mean very hot weather and little to no rain.

The hottest weather should arrive by the middle and end of the week when Houston will be in the triple digits.

Heat advisories are likely with heat index values expected to reach 108+ by Wednesday.

This is dangerous heat coming early in the season, so take all precautions to stay safe. Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade while working outside and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day if possible.