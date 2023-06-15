More than eight million people in the Greater Houston area are experiencing another summer day of extreme heat.

"It’s hot," said Selda Nauls. "It’s like murder hot."

Heat advisories have covered much of the area throughout the last couple of days. Now, the National Weather Service has upgraded the advisories to an Excessive Heat Watch Friday through Saturday evening in and around Houston.

"[I’m] feeling like I’m being put on the fire," said Christine Tung. "Getting grilled."

Despite the hot weather Thursday, some people were out exercising at Memorial Park during the hottest part of the day.

"You’ve got to get your exercise in, regardless if it’s hot," said Peter Brodsky. "Just got to keep hydrated and stay cool. Hit the shade spots when you can."

For other people, the heat is just part of the job. At Falsone’s Automotive, the garage doors are always open.

"It’s pretty hot out here," said Michael Falsone, part owner of Falsone’s. "[It’s] miserable, but the fans keep going to keep us cooled off as much as we can. Drink a lot of water, do the best we can."

Temperatures Friday across Houston could climb above 100 with heat index values exceeding 113.

"It’s so hot already," said Theresa Ramirez. "It’s still June. What are we going to do in August?"