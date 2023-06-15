An excessive heat watch has been issued for Houston. The ongoing heatwave is expected to take a turn for the worse heading into Father's Day weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday with an Excessive Heat Watch stretching from tomorrow morning to 8 p.m. Saturday evening. This could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the next few days.

Heat index values may rise to 113 degrees or higher in some areas on Friday and Saturday.

Residents will need to take heat precautions like drinking lots of water and staying inside with air conditioning. It is also recommended that you wear light, loose clothing and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

This will help you avoid the impact of heat-related illnesses like exhaustion and heat stroke.

It is important to remember to not leave pets or children inside vehicles during hot weather. The temperature inside a closed car can rise to a deadly 143 degrees within an hour.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to continue with no relief in sight. A major heat dome will be stuck over the area for at least the next week. This will keep the main storm track and threat for heavy rain and storms to our north.

Friday's record high for Houston is 100 degrees which has been on the record books for over a century. Saturday's record high of 100 was set back in 2011. Residents can expect a lot of sunshine over the next week which also means extreme UV index values. Father's Day will be dangerously hot, so it is advised that you take precautions if you have any outdoor plans. On the bright side, the heat dome will keep away tropical storm activity for at least the next week.

