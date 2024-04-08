The Houston Police Department, is asking the public for help in identifying two people who stole luggage at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A theft at a business located in the 3500 block of N. Terminal Road on February 15 around 6:00 p.m. Surveillance footage captured two unidentified suspects stealing luggage from the baggage claim area, valued at $6,000. After the theft, the suspects quickly left the scene in a white Ford F-150 from the 90s with damage to the passenger side.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.