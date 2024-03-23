Travelers at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will want to know about some traffic flow changes that begin next week.

The temporary changes will go into effect next week as part of the Terminal B Transformation program.

Starting at 4 a.m. March 26, the arrivals pick-up curb will move from North Terminal Road to South Terminal Road.

Photo: Houston Airports

Starting at 4 a.m. March 28, a new departures curb along North Terminal Road will open to passengers, and the current departures ramp will close. All traffic will be directed to the new drop-off location.

Officials say flaggers and signage will be in place to direct travelers to the appropriate curb, and police will be directing traffic from March 26 to March 28.