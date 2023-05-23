Families in Uvalde brace themselves for 1-year mark since deadly Robb Elementary School shooting

Almost one year since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, many people in the community are still demanding answers regarding the poor response from law enforcement that day.

"Never expected any of this to happen," said Elmira Charles, a Uvalde resident. "These poor little innocent angels. They need answers to come. If it was [law enforcement’s] family, their kids. They need all of these answers."

SUGGESTED: 2 killed, 7 injured in Conroe structure collapse, cause unknown

21 crosses now stand outside a fenced-off Robb Elementary School. On May 24, 2022, a gunman walked into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Now, many families in the community are preparing for the one-year mark on Wednesday.

"Right now, it’s the calm before the storm," said Berlina Arreola, the grandmother of victim Amerie Jo Garza. "We will be living a life of déjà vu. We’re going to be reliving our moments of where we were and what were doing during that time. I’m going to remember that phone call I got."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Berlina’s granddaughter was one of the 19 children killed that day at school, she was 10-years-old.

"We are stuck on May 24, 2022," said Arreola. "We have not been able to move forward from that date because nothing has changed here in Uvalde. [There’s] sadness because of what happened, frustration because what hasn’t been done. [Along with] anger because of what continues not to be done."

City leaders in Uvalde this week addressed the upcoming 1-year mark since the deadly school shooting. Some say they’re continuing to demand answers from law enforcement.

"I’ve said over and over, everyone that was there that day has to be held accountable," said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. "It’s been a bunch of s*&^ for a year, for the answers we all want."

Several streets are expected to be closed in the Uvalde area Tuesday and Wednesday as city leaders call for privacy. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday evening.