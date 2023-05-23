2 killed, 5 injured in Conroe structure collapse, cause unknown

article

Two people were killed, and five others were injured after a structure collapsed in Conroe on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said there was a home being constructed in the 3000 block of Pampaneria Drive and the structure fell.

Officials said it's believed the people injured were the construction crew.

Officials are searching to see if there are any additional injuries.

It's unclear what caused the collapse, however, officials said the area was under a tornado warning at the time.

