5 a.m.

It’s officially Election Day, and Americans across the country will cast their votes not only for the next president of the United States, but local and state representatives as well.

A big statewide race to watch in Texas is between incumbent Ted Cruz and Colin Allred for a U.S. Senate seat.

In the Houston area, voters will consider Houston ISD’s $4.4 billion bond package, vote for local officials and consider some other propositions.

To help you plan your day, here are the answers to some frequently asked questions.

When does Election Day voting start and end?

The polls open in Texas at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Can I vote? Am I registered to vote?

Any registered voter who did not vote early, may vote in person on Nov. 5, 2024. You can check your voter registration status here.

Where do I vote?

You must vote in the county you are registered in. Some counties allow voters to go to any polling location in that county, while others may require voters to go to a specific location. Click here to find your voting location.