Expand / Collapse search

Where to vote in Harris County on Election Day

By
Updated  November 2, 2024 5:00am CDT
2024 Election
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - All Election Day Vote Centers are open to all eligible voters in Harris County. Election Day Vote Centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can click here to see wait times at Harris County polling locations.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin CountyBrazoria CountyChambers CountyFort Bend CountyHarris CountyLiberty CountyMontgomery CountyWaller County 

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.