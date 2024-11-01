Where to vote in Harris County on Election Day

article

All Election Day Vote Centers are open to all eligible voters in Harris County. Election Day Vote Centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can click here to see wait times at Harris County polling locations.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County | Montgomery County | Waller County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.