The Brief The Texas Education Agency has released A-F accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The release was previously delayed due to a lawsuit. See overall ratings for Houston area school districts.



The Texas Education Agency released A-F accountability ratings for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday.

What are Texas school accountability ratings?

Texas school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which "measures what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

For the 2022-2023 school year, the way the scores are calculated changed from previous years. To help provide a comparison, the TEA also released "What If" overall scores for the 2021-2022 school year using the updated scoring method.

Accountability ratings for Houston-area school districts

The TEA released the following overall accountability ratings for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dig deeper:

Click on each link to see ratings for individual campuses, past ratings and performance in specific areas like student achievement.

Houston ISD school ratings

See the 2022-2023 accountability ratings for Houston ISD schools below.

Why are 2022-2023 ratings being released now?

The backstory:

According to the TEA, a lawsuit prevented them from being released for the past two years. A separate, ongoing lawsuit prevents ratings from the 2023-2024 school year from being released.

What's next:

Ratings for the 2024-2025 school year are set to be released in August.