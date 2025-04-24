Texas school accountability ratings 2022-2023: Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency released A-F accountability ratings for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday.
What are Texas school accountability ratings?
Texas school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which "measures what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."
For the 2022-2023 school year, the way the scores are calculated changed from previous years. To help provide a comparison, the TEA also released "What If" overall scores for the 2021-2022 school year using the updated scoring method.
Accountability ratings for Houston-area school districts
The TEA released the following overall accountability ratings for the 2022-2023 school year.
Dig deeper:
Click on each link to see ratings for individual campuses, past ratings and performance in specific areas like student achievement.
- Houston ISD: C
- Aldine ISD: D
- Alief ISD: C
- Clear Creek ISD: B
- Crosby ISD: C
- Cypress Fairbanks ISD: B
- Deer Park ISD: B
- Fort Bend ISD: C
- Galena Park ISD: B
- Galveston ISD: D
- Huffman ISD: D
- Humble ISD: C
- Katy ISD: B
- Klein ISD: B
- Lamar CISD: B
- New Caney ISD: C
- Pasadena ISD: B
- Sheldon ISD: C
- Spring ISD: D
- Spring Branch ISD: C
- Tomball ISD: A
Houston ISD school ratings
See the 2022-2023 accountability ratings for Houston ISD schools below.
Why are 2022-2023 ratings being released now?
The backstory:
According to the TEA, a lawsuit prevented them from being released for the past two years. A separate, ongoing lawsuit prevents ratings from the 2023-2024 school year from being released.
What's next:
Ratings for the 2024-2025 school year are set to be released in August.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Education Agency.