Erica Lee Carter will fill mother's seat until Jan. 2025

The Brief Erica Lee Carter, the daughter of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, will fill her mother's seat until the end of her term. Carter will represent District 18 until Jan. 3, 2025. Sheila Jackson Lee represented the district from 1995 until her death in July.



In one of the two races to replace the late United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, voters chose her daughter to finish the "unexpired term."

Erica Lee Carter will fill the seat until January 2025, when her mother's term would have ended.

Harris County voters were asked to vote twice to fill the seat of late United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

Sheila Jackson Lee represented Texas' 18th congressional district from 1995 until her death in July 2024 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Carter declared her candidacy to fill her mother's seat in August.

In a statement to FOX 26, following the passing of her mother, Carter said, "I want to finish for my mom!"

Erica Lee Carter

Carter's term will last until Jan. 3, 2025.

District 18 - General Election

Voters were also asked to make a choice in the general election.

Former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner will soon become United States Rep. Turner after defeating Republican Lana Centonze Tuesday night, the Associated Press projects.

Turner will take over the seat formerly held by late-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July.

The winner of that race will represent the district from January 2025 to 2027.

More Election Coverage

FOX 26 Houston takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.