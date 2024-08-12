18th Congressional District race: Daughter of Sheila Jackson Lee running in special election

Erica Lee Carter, the daughter of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, has announced that she is running for her mother's seat in the 18th Congressional District special election.

In a statement sent to FOX 26, Erica said that, 'I want to finish for my mom!"

Erica Lee Carter

Her full statement reads as follows:



"Nearly two weeks after we laid my dear mother, the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to rest, I am humbled to thank the entire Houston community for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and appreciation for our entire family. My brother, Jason and her beloved husband Elwyn of 51 years, have all found comfort in your prayers, kind remembrances and shared grief. As I witnessed my mother's tremendous commitment to public service and legislative acumen firsthand, the countless stories and moments that I have heard since her passing have made her "larger than life" presence even more so. The people of the 18th Congressional District, re-elected my mother to the 118th Congress to protect their interest and uphold our democratic values. Congresswoman Jackson Lee kept their interests in her heart and mind until the very end. Since then, so many community leaders and democratic stalwarts have requested that I consider completing her term this year by running in the November 5th Special Election. After careful consideration, the answer is YES.

My Mom was the ultimate finisher. She would stay until the latest hour at her D.C. Congressional office, she supported community events late into the evening, made calls doing the "people's business" until the wee hours of the morning, closed every important meeting with an ask, solution, or next step and never took "No" as a final answer. I cared for her until the end and if the people of the 18th Congressional District entrust me with their vote, then it is my desire to finish the 118th session in the way that she would have, by supporting justice, equality, healthcare, human rights and economic opportunity for all. I call on all Harris County Democrats to unite to ensure that the people of the 118th Congressional District regain their vote on critical national issues. Together, we will finish for my Mom, The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee."

The seat Erica is running for would be for the current term through January 3, 2025.

There is a separate election, also being held on November 5, that will be for a different term representing the 18th Congressional District in 2025 to 2027.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

In that race, precinct judges will be meeting on Tuesday to determine a candidate to run against Republican Lana Centonze.

FOX 26 will keep you up-to-date on the latest regarding both races.