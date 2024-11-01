Where to vote in Montgomery County on Election Day

article

Here is a list of the Montgomery County voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. You will have to vote at your designated precinct for this election.

Find Your Precinct

You can search the Montgomery County Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.

Montgomery County registered voters on Election Day have to vote at their precinct from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

PCT 12 Security Community Center Main Room 18760 Highway 105 East, Cleveland 77328

PCT 83 Security Community Center Main Room 18760 Highway 105 East, Cleveland 77328

PCT 2 Conroe Seventh-Day Adventist Church Gym 3601 South Loop 336 East, Conroe 77301

PCT 10 Booker T. Washington High School Girls' Gym 507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North, Conroe 77301

PCT 15 Cornerstone Church Children's Room 100 Mosswood Drive, Conroe 77302

PCT 17 First Baptist Church Groceville Fellowship Hall 19256 FM 1484, Conroe 77303

PCT 20 Travis Intermediate School Auditorium 1100 North Thompson Street, Conroe 77301

PCT 21 Conroe High School Ninth Grade Campus "Gym A New Room" 400 Sgt Ed Holcomb Blvd N, Conroe 77304

PCT 24 Emmit E. Houser Elementary School "Gym New Room" 27370 Oak Ridge School Road, Conroe 77385

PCT 27 Rivershire Club House Large Banquet Room 206 Scarborough Drive, Conroe 77304

PCT 34 Needham Fire and Rescue Station 64 "Public Area Meeting Room New Room" 15341 Lake Lamond Road, Conroe 77384

PCT 36 Allendale Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 14535 Allendale Lane, Conroe 77302

PCT 40 Harold Cryar Intermediate School Gym 2375 Montgomery Park Boulevard, Conroe 77304

PCT 42 "Veterans Memorial Intermediate New Location" Gym 13475 Highway 1485, Conroe 77306

PCT 44 The Lone Star Convention Center "San Jacinto 1 New Room" 9055 Airport Road, Conroe 77303

PCT 51 Central Library Large Meeting Room 104 I-45 North, Conroe 77301

PCT 55 Stephen F. Austin Elementary School Gym 14796 Highway 105 East, Conroe 77306

PCT 60 Juvenile Facility "Juvenile Conference Room New Room" 200 Academy Drive, Conroe 77301

PCT 64 Whispering Pines Baptist Church FLC Dining Room 15200 FM 1485, Conroe 77306

PCT 73 City of Conroe, Dean Towery Service Center Public Works Classroom 401 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Boulevard South, Conroe 77304

PCT 85 Northridge Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 10681 FM 1484, Conroe 77303

PCT 86 Living Branch Church Sanctuary 13229 Highway 105 West, Conroe 77304

PCT 96 Gerald D. Irons, Sr. Junior High School Boys' Gym (Gym 2) 16780 Needham Road, Conroe 77385

PCT 102 John V. Peet Junior High School Gym 2 1895 Longmire Rd, Conroe 77304

PCT 104 Foster's Ridge Club House Lodge 14100 Denali Wilderness Parkway, Conroe 77384

PCT 108 "KC Event Center New Location" Hall 2655 FM 1488, Conroe 77384

PCT 109 "The Lake House at Grand Central Park New Location" Grand Room 1039 Lake House Dr, Conroe 77304

PCT 110 Bonnie Wilkinson Elementary School Gym 2575 Ed Kharbat Drive, Conroe 77301

PCT 111 Ben Milam Elementary School Gym 16415 FM 3083, Conroe 77302

PCT 25 Grangerland Community Center Community Room 15636 FM 3083, Grangerland 77302

PCT 94 Lone Star College - Kingwood, Performing Arts Center APA 119 500 Royston Drive, Kingwood 77339

PCT 95 Kings Manor Elementary School Gym 21111 Royal Crossing Drive, Kingwood 77339

PCT 13 "High Meadow Ranch Golf Club New Location" The Ranch House 37300 Golf Club Trail, Magnolia 77355

PCT 18 Magnolia Community Center Main Room 422 Melton Street, Magnolia 77354

PCT 28 Decker Prairie Elementary School Gym 27427 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road, Magnolia 77355

PCT 29 West Community Development Center Green Room 31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355

PCT 30 Magnolia High School "Library New Room" 14350 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354

PCT 65 J. L. Lyon Elementary School Gym 27035 Nichols Sawmill Road, Magnolia 77355

PCT 66 Outback Western Wear Event Hall Longbranch Pavilion 30405 Dobbin Huffsmith Road, Magnolia 77354

PCT 74 Cedric C. Smith Elementary School "Gym New Room" 28747 Hardin Store Road, Magnolia 77354

PCT 76 Westwood Landowners' Association Building Back Civic Room 406 Mackintosh Drive, Magnolia 77354

PCT 89 Bear Branch Elementary School "Cafeteria New Room" 8909 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354

PCT 91 Magnolia West High School Library 42202 FM 1774, Magnolia 77355

PCT 97 Magnolia Event Center Ballroom C 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354

PCT 113 "Decker Prairie Community Center New Location" Main Room 32434 Decker Prairie Road, Magnolia 77355

PCT 9 Dobbin - Dacus Community Center Main Room 695 South FM 1486, Montgomery 77316

PCT 11 "Lake Conroe Forest Community Building New Location" Main Room 610 Navajo Drive, Montgomery 77316

PCT 19 "City of Montgomery City Hall New Location" City Council and Courtroom Chambers 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery 77316

PCT 38 West Annex Courtroom 19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507, Montgomery 77356

PCT 39 "Oak Hills Junior High School New Location" Library 19190 Keenan Cut Off Road, Montgomery 77316

PCT 63 Walden Community Church Family Life Center 12400 Walden Road, Montgomery 77356

PCT 72 Bentwater Yacht Club Harbor View Room 200 Bentwater Harbor Drive, Montgomery 77356

PCT 77 April Sound Church Fellowship Hall 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South, Montgomery 77356

PCT 90 The Palm Community Building Building 2 285 Central Pine Street, Montgomery 77316

PCT 98 KC Event Center Hall 2655 FM 1488, Conroe 77384

PCT 99 Jean E. Stewart Elementary School Gym 680 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Montgomery 77316

PCT 105 Lone Star Community Center "Cissy Boulware Room New Room" 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356

PCT 106 " ESD #3 Administration and Training Facility New Location" Training Room 4711 Honea Egypt Road, Montgomery 77316

PCT 112 "Lake Creek High School New Location" Athletic Foyer 20639 FM 2854, Montgomery 77316

PCT 7 New Caney Elementary School Gym 20501 FM 1485, New Caney 77357

PCT 26 East Fair Association Building Main Room 21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357

PCT 52 New Caney Central Administration Office LGI Room 21580 Loop 494, New Caney 77357

PCT 53 Woodbranch City Hall Meeting Room 58 A Woodbranch Drive, New Caney 77357

PCT 54 "Peach Creek Baptist Church New Location" Fellowship Hall 25963 FM 1485/99 W, New Caney 77357

PCT 35 Oak Ridge North Municipal Building Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road, Oak Ridge North 77385

PCT 43 Panorama Village City Hall City Hall 99 Hiwon Drive, Panorama Village 77304

PCT 14 Robert L. Crippen Elementary School "Gym New Room" 18690 Cumberland Boulevard, Porter 77365

PCT 37 Friendship United Methodist Church Family Life Center 22388 Ford Road, Porter 77365

PCT 82 Bens Branch Elementary School Gym 24160 Briar Berry Lane, Porter 77365

PCT 93 Valley Ranch Elementary School Gym 21700 Valley Ranch Crossing Drive, Porter 77365

PCT 5 Long Street Community Center Main Room 20240 Bays Chapel Road, Richards 77873

PCT 31 Shenandoah Municipal Complex Council Chambers 29955 I-45 North, Shenandoah 77381

PCT 16 "East Community Development Center New Location" Hayden and Dunn Conference Rooms 16401 First Street, Suite 100, Splendora 77372

PCT 41 Splendora ISD Administration Building Board Room 23419 FM 2090, Splendora 77372

PCT 45 Timber Lakes/Timber Ridge Pavilion Meeting Room 25610 Timber Lakes Drive, Spring 77380

PCT 46 Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center Community Center 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77386

PCT 47 "C. D. York Junior High School New Location" Gym 30 3515 Waterbend Cove, Spring 77386

PCT 68 Knights of Columbus Hall Main Hall 29327 South Plum Creek Drive, Spring 77386

PCT 80 Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center - Recreation Center POA Clubroom 31110 Imperial Oaks Boulevard, Spring 77386

PCT 84 South Fire Station #1 Conference Room 335 Volunteer Lane, Spring 77380

PCT 87 Birnham Woods Elementary School Gym 31150 Birnham Woods Drive, Spring 77386

PCT 88 Ann K. Snyder Elementary School Gym 28601 Birnham Woods Drive, Spring 77386

PCT 92 George C. Kaufman III Elementary School "Gym New Room" 2760 Northridge Forest Drive, Spring 77386

PCT 100 Grand Oaks High School "LGI New Room" 4800 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77386

PCT 103 C. D. York Junior High School Gym 3515 Waterbend Cove, Spring 77386

PCT 3 The Woodlands High School Ninth Grade Campus "Front Foyer New Room" 10010 Branch Crossing Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 4 McCullough Junior High School - Nancy Bock Center for Performing Arts Auditorium 3800 South Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 6 Joel L. Deretchin Elementary School "Gym New Room" 11000 Merit Oaks Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 32 "W. D. Wilkerson Intermediate School New Location" Cafeteria 12312 Sawmill Road, The Woodlands 77380

PCT 33 South County Community Center "Room 102 New Room" 2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380

PCT 48 Sally K. Ride Elementary School Main Hallway - West Side 4920 West Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 49 David Elementary School Front Hallway on 3rd/4th Grade Side of Building 5301 Shadowbend Place, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 56 The Woodlands Emergency Training Center Room A/B 16135 IH-45 South, The Woodlands 77385

PCT 58 Lone Star College System Room 113-115 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 59 Colin L. Powell Elementary School Front Office Vestibule 7332 Cochrans Crossing Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 61 George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library Meeting Room 101 and 102 8125 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 62 Donald R. Collins Intermediate School "Cafeteria/Gym New Room" 6020 Shadowbend Place, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 67 Lamar Elementary School Gym 1300 Many Pines Road, The Woodlands 77380

PCT 69 Barbara Pierce Bush Elementary School "Cafeteria New Room" 7420 Crownridge Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 70 The Woodlands Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park Live Oak Room 5310 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 71 Don A. Buckalew Elementary School "Hall in Front of Library New Room" 4909 West Alden Bridge Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 75 Windsor Hills Homeowners' Association Club House Ballroom 1 East Windsor Hills Circle, The Woodlands 77384

PCT 78 Roger L. Galatas Elementary School Front Right Vestibule 9001 Cochrans Crossing Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 79 Glen Loch Elementary School Foyer 27505 Glen Loch Drive, The Woodlands 77381

PCT 81 George P. Mitchell Intermediate School "The Commons/Cafeteria New Room" 6800 Alden Bridge Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 101 Coulson Tough Flex School Grades K-6 Gym 11660 Crane Brook Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 107 George P. Mitchell Intermediate School Commons/Cafeteria 6800 Alden Bridge Drive, The Woodlands 77382

PCT 1 Willis Community Building Main Room 109 West Mink Street, Willis 77378

PCT 8 Browder Community Center Main Room 14865 County Line Road, Willis 77378

PCT 22 Lake Conroe Hills Community Building Main Room 13621 Lake Breeze, Willis 77318

PCT 23 North Community Center "Meador Room New Room" 600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378

PCT 50 Far Hills Utility District Building Meeting Room 10320 Cude Cemetery Road, Willis 77318

PCT 57 Calvary Road Baptist Church Sanctuary 12621 Calvary Road, Willis 77318

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County | Montgomery County | Waller County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.