Wesley Hunt wins reelection in Texas's 38th Congressional District

The Brief Wesley Hunt has been reelected to Texas' 38th congressional district. Hunt defeated Democrat Melissa McDonough. Hunt, a U.S. Army veteran, has served the District 38 since 2023.



Republican Wesley Hunt won the election for U.S. House Representative in Texas's 38th congressional district against his opponent, Democratic candidate Melissa McDonough. . The Associated Press declared Hunt the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

Hunt's profile has grown within the Republican Party since he was first elected in 2023.

He was one of six elected officials from Texas who addressed the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Hunt is active in many organizations around Houston. He serves on the board of trustees at St. John’s School and has served as a mentor to youth in the community both at MacCormick Juvenile Detention Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters in Austin, TX.

He has also served in the U.S. Army, was deployed to combat zones, and completed 55 air missions as a helicopter pilot.

Representative Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas' 38th congressional district includes the Houston suburbs of Cypress, Klein, Tomball and more.

