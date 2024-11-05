Ted Cruz reelected to US Senate for third term, AP projects

The Brief Ted Cruz has won a third term in the US Senate, according to the Associated Press. Cruz has represented Texas in the Senate since 2013. A Democrat has not represented Texas in the Senate since 1993.



Ted Cruz has defeated his Democratic challenger Colin Allred and won a third term in the US Senate, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

With 75% of the votes counted, Cruz earned 53.9% of the vote, compared to 44.1% for Allred.

"Tonight, the people of Texas have spoken and their message rings clear as a bell across this state. Texas will remain Texas," Cruz said during his victory speech.

It was a resounding win for Cruz after Democrats targeted the seat as a potential seat they could flip after the Republican defeated Beto O'Rourke by just 3 percentage points in 2018.

Colin Allred, a Dallas Congressman and former NFL linebacker with the backing of millions from Senate Democrats, attempted to paint Cruz as an extreme lawmaker who is out of touch with Texans.

Cruz also blasted Allred as extreme, pointing to his voting record on issues like the border instead of the Congressman's efforts to portray himself as a moderate.

The two campaigns combined raised more than $160 million since the beginning of the race, leading to an ad blitz across Texas.

The race was the most expensive in Texas history and the most expensive of the 2024 Senate races.

Cruz took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during his victory speech.

"I want to say thank you, Chuck, and I hope we win a few more Senate seats tonight because you wasted so much money in Texas," said Cruz.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated Cruz on social media.

"Senator Cruz will continue to defend Texas values of freedom, liberty and prosperity in the U.S. Senate," Abbott wrote.

Cruz's ads focused on the border and Allred's vote against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.

The result is in line with polling leading up to the election, which consistently showed the Senator with a 3 to 5 percentage point lead over his challenger. Though some showed the race to be closer.

Cruz, who lives in the Houston area, has represented Texas in the Senate since 2013.

His six-year term will keep him in office until 2030.

A Democrat has not represented Texas in the US Senate since 1993.

