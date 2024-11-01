Election Day is Tuesday: What you need to know

article

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot.

Southeast Texas poll locations

Any registered voter who did not vote early, may vote in person on Nov. 5, 2024. Anyone in the following counties is able to vote at any polling location within the county they reside.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County

If you live and are registered in Montgomery or Waller County, you will have to vote at your assigned precinct.

To find your precinct in Montgomery County, click here

To find your precinct in Waller County, click here

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, contact your county election office.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County | Montgomery County | Waller County

READ MORE: Can non-citizens vote? State-by-state laws

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

The FOX 26 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.