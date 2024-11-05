Troy Nehls reelected US House Representative for 22nd District of Texas

The Brief Troy Nehls has been reelected for a third term in Texas' 22nd Congressional district. Before running for Congress, Nehls served as the sheriff of Fort Bend County. Nehls defeated Democrat Marquette Greene-Scott.



Troy Nehls, Republican candidate for District 22 in Texas, has been reelected to a third term of office.

Nehls defeated Democrat Marquette Greene-Scott on Tuesday night.

Nehls was first sworn in as Congressman for Texas’ 22nd District on January 3rd, 2021.

Texas’ 22nd Congressional District includes portions of Fort Bend, Brazoria, Harris, Wharton, and Matagorda counties. Prior to his election to Congress, Nehls served the district for nearly 30 years in law enforcement and served 21 years in the US Army Reserve.

Nehls, the former Fort Bend County Sheriff, is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

He attended this year's State of the Union address wearing a T-shirt with the former president's mugshot on it.

Nehls served as a member of the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, and was the chairman for the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.

