IRONMAN Texas Triathlon returns to Galveston Island this weekend

The annual Memorial Hermann IRONMAN 70.3 Texas Triathlon will return to Galveston island this weekend.

IRONMAN Texas Triathlon returns to Galveston Island on Sunday

According to a release, the swim, bike, and run race begins at 6:45 a.m. and is expected to continue until 1:30 p.m. More than 2,000 athletes from around the world will compete in the race, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run course.

The swim and the majority of the run are confined to the bay and Moody Gardens property. Participants will use the roadways near and around Moody Gardens, as well as Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 for the bike and part of the run courses.

ROADS AFFECTED

The only portion of the event that affects City Streets is the 56-mile bicycle course and a small portion of the run course, both described below. Cones will be set up for participants and traffic will continue in both directions, though minor delays are anticipated.

56-Mile Bicycle Course Route:

Begin on Hope Blvd

West and then South on Lockheed Dr.

West on Piper

South on 83rd Street

West on Stewart Road

South on Cove View Blvd

West on FM 3005

Turnaround on CR-257 (Past San Luis Bridge)

East on FM 3005

North on Cove View Blvd

East on Stewart Road

North on 83rd Street

East on Piper

North on Lockheed, then East

South on Hope Blvd to Parking Lot Transition Area (for Run Course)

RUN COURSE ROAD CLOSURES

The following road closures will be in effect from approximately 9:45 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Skymaster Road (Jones Dr. to Moody Gardens)

Jones Drive (Hope Blvd to Pine St)

**The remaining portions of the route will be on Moody Gardens property**

What you can do:

If you need any additional information on the event, click here.