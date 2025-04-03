IRONMAN Texas Triathlon returns to Galveston Island this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas - The annual Memorial Hermann IRONMAN 70.3 Texas Triathlon will return to Galveston island this weekend.
According to a release, the swim, bike, and run race begins at 6:45 a.m. and is expected to continue until 1:30 p.m. More than 2,000 athletes from around the world will compete in the race, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run course.
The swim and the majority of the run are confined to the bay and Moody Gardens property. Participants will use the roadways near and around Moody Gardens, as well as Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 for the bike and part of the run courses.
ROADS AFFECTED
The only portion of the event that affects City Streets is the 56-mile bicycle course and a small portion of the run course, both described below. Cones will be set up for participants and traffic will continue in both directions, though minor delays are anticipated.
56-Mile Bicycle Course Route:
- Begin on Hope Blvd
- West and then South on Lockheed Dr.
- West on Piper
- South on 83rd Street
- West on Stewart Road
- South on Cove View Blvd
- West on FM 3005
- Turnaround on CR-257 (Past San Luis Bridge)
- East on FM 3005
- North on Cove View Blvd
- East on Stewart Road
- North on 83rd Street
- East on Piper
- North on Lockheed, then East
- South on Hope Blvd to Parking Lot Transition Area (for Run Course)
RUN COURSE ROAD CLOSURES
The following road closures will be in effect from approximately 9:45 a.m. through 3 p.m.
- Skymaster Road (Jones Dr. to Moody Gardens)
- Jones Drive (Hope Blvd to Pine St)
- **The remaining portions of the route will be on Moody Gardens property**
What you can do:
If you need any additional information on the event, click here.
The Source: Information above from news release sent by event organizers.