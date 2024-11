How to check voting wait times in Harris County

Today is Election Day. The polls in Texas are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Harris County can vote at any voting location in Harris County.

To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Preparing for your visit to the polls could make the process quicker. Expect to have the option to vote for, on average, 62 contests. The ballots vary from 58 to 77 contests, based on the voter's registered address.

Here is a link to the Harris County sample ballot.

The FOX 26 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Harris County Voting Locations

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .