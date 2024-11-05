How to check voting wait times in Fort Bend County

Today is Election Day. The polls in Texas are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Fort Bend County can vote at any voting location in Fort Bend County.

To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.

Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

The FOX 26 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Fort Bend County Voting Locations

To jump to your city, click it here: Beasley | Fresno | Fulshear | Houston | Katy | Missouri City | Needville | Orchard | Richmond | Rosenberg | Rosharon | Stafford | Sugar Land | Thompson

Beasley City Hall CITY HALL BACK BOARDROOM 319 S. Third Street BEASLEY, TX 77417

M.R. Massey Admin. Bldg. Event Space 1570 W. Sycamore Rd FRESNO, TX 77545

Mustang Community Center Classroom 4521 FM 521 Rd FRESNO, TX 77545

FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. Training Room 33301 FM 1093 FULSHEAR, TX 77441

Fulshear Branch Library TBD 6350 GM Library Road FULSHEAR, TX 77441

Jordan High School Gym Lobby 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr FULSHEAR, TX 77441

Mission Bend Library Meeting Room 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd HOUSTON, TX 77083

Pinnacle Senior Center Multi-purpose Room 5525 Hobby St HOUSTON, TX 77053

Ridgegate Community Ass'n Main Room 5855 West Ridgecreek Dr HOUSTON, TX 77489

Ridgemont Early Childhood Ctr Extended Day Room 5353 Ridgecreek Circle HOUSTON, TX 77053

Cinco Ranch Branch Library Meeting Room 2620 Commercial Center Blvd. KATY, TX 77494

Firethorne Community Ass'n Main Room 28800 S. Firethorne Rd KATY, TX 77494

Living Word Lutheran Church Life Center - Courtyard Side 3700 South Mason Road KATY, TX 77450

Merrell Center Meeting Rooms 6301 S Stadium Ln KATY, TX 77494

Seven Lakes High School PAC Lobby or Gym Lobby 9251 S Fry Rd KATY, TX 77494

Tompkins High School PAC Lobby or Gym Lobby 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd KATY, TX 77494

Kendleton Church of God ED Building 619 FM 2919 Rd KENDLETON, TX 77417

Meadows Place City Hall Council Chambers 1 Troyan Dr MEADOWS PLACE, TX 77477

Briarchase Missionary Bapt Ch. Fellowship hall 16000 Blueridge Rd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489

Chasewood Clubhouse Level 1 (Clubhouse Facility) 7622 Chasewood Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489

Elkins High School Front lobby 7007 Knights Ct MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Hightower High School Front Lobby 3333 Hurricane Ln MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Hunters Glen Elementary School Gym 695 Independence Blvd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Lake Olympia Club House Ballroom 180 Island Blvd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Lantern Lane Elementary School cafeteria 3323 Mission Valley Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Lexington Creek Elementary School Gymnasium 2335 Dulles Ave MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Missouri City Baptist Church Multipurpose Building 16816 Quail Park Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489

Missouri City Parks and Rec. Main Room 2701 Cypress Point Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Missouri City Visitors Center Main Room 1522 Texas Parkway MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489

Quail Valley Elementary School Main Room 3500 Quail Village Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Quail Valley Fund Office Board Room 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Ridge Point High School Gym Foyer 500 Waters Lake Blvd. MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Sienna Annex Community Room 5855 Sienna Springs Way MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459

Brazos Bend Baptist Church Education Building 22311 FM 762 Rd NEEDVILLE, TX 77461

Road and Bridge (Needville) Meeting Room 3743 School St NEEDVILLE, TX 77461

Orchard City Hall Conference Room 9714 Kibler ORCHARD, TX 77464

Bowie Middle School Main Hallway by Gym 700 Plantation Dr RICHMOND, TX 77406

Crockett Middle School Girls Gym 19001 Beechnut St RICHMOND, TX 77407

Eagle Heights Church Foyer 16718 West Bellfort RICHMOND, TX 77407

Farmhouse at Harvest Green Event Hall 3400 Harvest Corner Drive RICHMOND, TX 77406

Foster High School Front of Auditorium 4400 FM Rd 723 RICHMOND, TX 77406

Gallery Furniture Atrium 7227 W Grand Parkway S RICHMOND, TX 77407

George Bush High School Gym Foyer 6707 FM 1464 RD RICHMOND, TX 77407

George Memorial Library Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 1001 Golfview Dr RICHMOND, TX 77469

Great Oaks Baptist Church Parish Hall 7101 FM 2759 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77469

Jones Creek Ranch Park Main Room 7714 FM 359 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77406

Joy Lutheran Church Parish Hall 717 FM 359 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77406

Lakes of Bella Terra Rec Center TBD 11620 W Torino Reale Dr. RICHMOND, TX 77406

Pecan Grove MUD Admin Bldg Main Conference Room 751 Pitts Road RICHMOND, TX 77406

Randle High School Front of Auditorium 7600 Koeblen Road RICHMOND, TX 77469

Richmond Water Mnt. Facility 1st room to the right 110 N 8th St RICHMOND, TX 77469

Vadtal Dham Sree Swaminarayan Temple TBD 10825 Clodine Road RICHMOND, TX 77407

Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 4111 Airport Ave ROSENBERG, TX 77471

Fairgrounds Bldg D Main Room 4310 Highway 36 S ROSENBERG, TX 77471

Our Lady of Guadalupe Fam Life C Family Life Center 1600 Ave D ROSENBERG, TX 77471

Rosenberg Annex Building varies 4520 Reading Rd ROSENBERG, TX 77471

Crawford High School TBD 801 Caldwell Ranch Road ROSHARON, TX 77583

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Dining Room Hall-Front 1150 Brand Ln STAFFORD, TX 77477

Stafford City Hall Large Conference Room 2610 S Main St STAFFORD, TX 77477

Commonwealth Clubhouse Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Dickenson Elementary School TBD 7110 Greatwood Pkwy SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Fort Settlement Middle School TBD 5440 Elkins RD SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Four Corners Community Center "Sprint Room" 15700 Old Richmond Road SUGAR LAND, TX 77498

Garcia Middle School Gym Area Hallway 18550 Old Richmond Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Jacks Conference Center Main Room 3232 Austin Pkwy SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Kempner High School Side hallway thru student park 14777 Voss Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77498

Kroger Riverstone Community Room 18861 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Lost Creek Conference Center Main Room 3703 Lost Creek Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Maryam Islamic Center Multi-purpose Area/Room 504 Sartartia Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Museum of Natural Science Snack Bar 13016 University Blvd. SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Oak Lake Baptist Church Church Sanctuary 15555 W. Airport Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77498

Reese Tech Ctr B116 - Physical Therapy Room 12300 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

River Park Recreation Ctr. Rec Center 5875 Summit Crk Drive SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Sartartia Middle School Front Area 8125 Homeward Way SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Sugar Creek Country Club Ballroom 420 Sugar Creek Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Sugar Lakes Clubhouse Clubhouse 930 Sugar Lakes Dr SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Sugar Land Branch Library Meeting Room 550 Eldridge Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Sugar Land Church of God Fellowship Hall 1715 Eldridge Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Sugar Land City Hall Lobby 2700 Town Center Blvd N SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

T. E. Harman Center Meeting Room 226 Matlage Way SUGAR LAND, TX 77478

Townewest Towne Hall Main Room 10322 Old Towne Ln SUGAR LAND, TX 77498

University Branch Library Meeting Room 1 14010 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

Thompsons City Hall Community Center 520 Thompson Oil Field Road THOMPSONS, TX 77481

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)