How to check voting wait times in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Today is Election Day. The polls in Texas are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sometimes the most convenient voting location may not be the fastest. Remember, voters registered in Fort Bend County can vote at any voting location in Fort Bend County.
To find the nearest vote center for you and to see what the expected wait time is, click here.
Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Fort Bend County Voting Locations
To jump to your city, click it here: Beasley | Fresno | Fulshear | Houston | Katy | Missouri City | Needville | Orchard | Richmond | Rosenberg | Rosharon | Stafford | Sugar Land | Thompson
Beasley
- Beasley City Hall CITY HALL BACK BOARDROOM 319 S. Third Street BEASLEY, TX 77417
Fresno
- M.R. Massey Admin. Bldg. Event Space 1570 W. Sycamore Rd FRESNO, TX 77545
- Mustang Community Center Classroom 4521 FM 521 Rd FRESNO, TX 77545
Fulshear
- FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. Training Room 33301 FM 1093 FULSHEAR, TX 77441
- Fulshear Branch Library TBD 6350 GM Library Road FULSHEAR, TX 77441
- Jordan High School Gym Lobby 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr FULSHEAR, TX 77441
Houston
- Mission Bend Library Meeting Room 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd HOUSTON, TX 77083
- Pinnacle Senior Center Multi-purpose Room 5525 Hobby St HOUSTON, TX 77053
- Ridgegate Community Ass'n Main Room 5855 West Ridgecreek Dr HOUSTON, TX 77489
- Ridgemont Early Childhood Ctr Extended Day Room 5353 Ridgecreek Circle HOUSTON, TX 77053
Katy
- Cinco Ranch Branch Library Meeting Room 2620 Commercial Center Blvd. KATY, TX 77494
- Firethorne Community Ass'n Main Room 28800 S. Firethorne Rd KATY, TX 77494
- Living Word Lutheran Church Life Center - Courtyard Side 3700 South Mason Road KATY, TX 77450
- Merrell Center Meeting Rooms 6301 S Stadium Ln KATY, TX 77494
- Seven Lakes High School PAC Lobby or Gym Lobby 9251 S Fry Rd KATY, TX 77494
- Tompkins High School PAC Lobby or Gym Lobby 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd KATY, TX 77494
- Kendleton Church of God ED Building 619 FM 2919 Rd KENDLETON, TX 77417
- Meadows Place City Hall Council Chambers 1 Troyan Dr MEADOWS PLACE, TX 77477
Missouri City
- Briarchase Missionary Bapt Ch. Fellowship hall 16000 Blueridge Rd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489
- Chasewood Clubhouse Level 1 (Clubhouse Facility) 7622 Chasewood Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489
- Elkins High School Front lobby 7007 Knights Ct MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Hightower High School Front Lobby 3333 Hurricane Ln MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Hunters Glen Elementary School Gym 695 Independence Blvd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Lake Olympia Club House Ballroom 180 Island Blvd MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Lantern Lane Elementary School cafeteria 3323 Mission Valley Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Lexington Creek Elementary School Gymnasium 2335 Dulles Ave MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Missouri City Baptist Church Multipurpose Building 16816 Quail Park Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489
- Missouri City Parks and Rec. Main Room 2701 Cypress Point Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Missouri City Visitors Center Main Room 1522 Texas Parkway MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489
- Quail Valley Elementary School Main Room 3500 Quail Village Dr MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Quail Valley Fund Office Board Room 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Ridge Point High School Gym Foyer 500 Waters Lake Blvd. MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
- Sienna Annex Community Room 5855 Sienna Springs Way MISSOURI CITY, TX 77459
Needville
- Brazos Bend Baptist Church Education Building 22311 FM 762 Rd NEEDVILLE, TX 77461
- Road and Bridge (Needville) Meeting Room 3743 School St NEEDVILLE, TX 77461
Orchard
- Orchard City Hall Conference Room 9714 Kibler ORCHARD, TX 77464
Richmond
- Bowie Middle School Main Hallway by Gym 700 Plantation Dr RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Crockett Middle School Girls Gym 19001 Beechnut St RICHMOND, TX 77407
- Eagle Heights Church Foyer 16718 West Bellfort RICHMOND, TX 77407
- Farmhouse at Harvest Green Event Hall 3400 Harvest Corner Drive RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Foster High School Front of Auditorium 4400 FM Rd 723 RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Gallery Furniture Atrium 7227 W Grand Parkway S RICHMOND, TX 77407
- George Bush High School Gym Foyer 6707 FM 1464 RD RICHMOND, TX 77407
- George Memorial Library Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor 1001 Golfview Dr RICHMOND, TX 77469
- Great Oaks Baptist Church Parish Hall 7101 FM 2759 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77469
- Jones Creek Ranch Park Main Room 7714 FM 359 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Joy Lutheran Church Parish Hall 717 FM 359 Rd RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Lakes of Bella Terra Rec Center TBD 11620 W Torino Reale Dr. RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Pecan Grove MUD Admin Bldg Main Conference Room 751 Pitts Road RICHMOND, TX 77406
- Randle High School Front of Auditorium 7600 Koeblen Road RICHMOND, TX 77469
- Richmond Water Mnt. Facility 1st room to the right 110 N 8th St RICHMOND, TX 77469
- Vadtal Dham Sree Swaminarayan Temple TBD 10825 Clodine Road RICHMOND, TX 77407
Rosenberg
- Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 4111 Airport Ave ROSENBERG, TX 77471
- Fairgrounds Bldg D Main Room 4310 Highway 36 S ROSENBERG, TX 77471
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Fam Life C Family Life Center 1600 Ave D ROSENBERG, TX 77471
- Rosenberg Annex Building varies 4520 Reading Rd ROSENBERG, TX 77471
Rosharon
- Crawford High School TBD 801 Caldwell Ranch Road ROSHARON, TX 77583
Stafford
- BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Dining Room Hall-Front 1150 Brand Ln STAFFORD, TX 77477
- Stafford City Hall Large Conference Room 2610 S Main St STAFFORD, TX 77477
Sugar Land
- Commonwealth Clubhouse Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Dickenson Elementary School TBD 7110 Greatwood Pkwy SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Fort Settlement Middle School TBD 5440 Elkins RD SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Four Corners Community Center "Sprint Room" 15700 Old Richmond Road SUGAR LAND, TX 77498
- Garcia Middle School Gym Area Hallway 18550 Old Richmond Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Jacks Conference Center Main Room 3232 Austin Pkwy SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Kempner High School Side hallway thru student park 14777 Voss Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77498
- Kroger Riverstone Community Room 18861 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Lost Creek Conference Center Main Room 3703 Lost Creek Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Maryam Islamic Center Multi-purpose Area/Room 504 Sartartia Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Museum of Natural Science Snack Bar 13016 University Blvd. SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Oak Lake Baptist Church Church Sanctuary 15555 W. Airport Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77498
- Reese Tech Ctr B116 - Physical Therapy Room 12300 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- River Park Recreation Ctr. Rec Center 5875 Summit Crk Drive SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Sartartia Middle School Front Area 8125 Homeward Way SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- Sugar Creek Country Club Ballroom 420 Sugar Creek Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Sugar Lakes Clubhouse Clubhouse 930 Sugar Lakes Dr SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Sugar Land Branch Library Meeting Room 550 Eldridge Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Sugar Land Church of God Fellowship Hall 1715 Eldridge Rd SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Sugar Land City Hall Lobby 2700 Town Center Blvd N SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
- T. E. Harman Center Meeting Room 226 Matlage Way SUGAR LAND, TX 77478
- Townewest Towne Hall Main Room 10322 Old Towne Ln SUGAR LAND, TX 77498
- University Branch Library Meeting Room 1 14010 University Blvd SUGAR LAND, TX 77479
Thompson
- Thompsons City Hall Community Center 520 Thompson Oil Field Road THOMPSONS, TX 77481
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.