A fire at a chemical plant in Deer Park that reignited over the weekend may finally be extinguished, however, officials say more work is still being conducted.

PREVIOUS: Shell's wastewater storage exceeded capacity, water released into channel

According to a press release issued Monday, Shell's Deer Park Chemicals facility confirmed it extinguished the reignited fire Sunday night but is still putting out hotspots in certain areas but working to prevent another reigniting.

"The re-ignited fire at Shell’s Deer Park Chemicals facility was extinguished last night," the release stated. "As a result, responders are using less water to manage hot spots, eliminating the discharge of overflow to the Houston Ship Channel.

"Water continues to be added to nearby retention ponds for the purpose of cooling equipment," the release continued. "Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities."

RELATED: Officials investigating what caused reignition as organizations worry about pollution

Despite the ongoing issue, Shell reassures the public there is no danger to nearby residents but may see what they described as "intermittent flaring."

Additionally, the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, as of this writing, but an investigation continues.

"The cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation," the release explained. "Our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment."