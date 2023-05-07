Deer Park fire: Shell's wastewater storage exceeded capacity, water released into channel

The Shell Deer Park chemical plant is faced with another issue following the plant fire that happened on Friday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at Shell Deer Park and burned for hours until it was extinguished late that night. On Saturday, the company said the fire had reignited around 3:14 p.m. and has continued to burn since it reignited.

DEER PARK: Deer Park Fire: Leak caused fire at plant, extinguished fire has reignited; 9 total injured

On Sunday, it was announced the wastewater storage at Shell had reached capacity due to the firefighting waters and the firefighting runoff.

According to the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management, "As a result of the large amount of water required to control the fire at Shell’s Deer Park Chemicals facility, wastewater storage capacity has been exceeded, and runoff water is being directed to the channel as part of a controlled discharge."

This runoff water is being released into the Houston Ship Channel and booms are being deployed to contain any product in the wastewater from contaminated the channel, said the Channelview Health & Improvement Coalition.

Containment booms are used to control the spread of oil to reduce the possibility of polluting shorelines and other resources.

Officials maintain there is no danger to the nearby community and ongoing air monitoring has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities.