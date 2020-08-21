TS Laura, TD 14 pose potential hurricane threat to U.S. Gulf Coast

A tropical storm and a tropical depression in the Caribbean could develop into hurricanes before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.

Although the tracks remain highly uncertain, current forecasts show both storms becoming hurricanes and making landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

On Friday morning, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Tropical Depression 13 had strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph. According to the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, Laura could make landfall as a hurricane early Wednesday morning with eastern Louisiana to Florida within the cone of uncertainty.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Depression 14 with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Marco on Friday. The cone of uncertainty stretches from southeast Texas to western Louisiana with landfall predicted late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning – potentially as a hurricane.

