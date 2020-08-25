LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities

article

Hurricane Laura has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A hurricane watch and a storm surge watch are in effect for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coast.

As Laura approaches, some counties and cities in southeast Texas have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA - VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula, including the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island, and Gilchrist. Inundation models currently show a possible 3ft to 6ft of flooding on the Bolivar Peninsula.

BRAZORIA COUNTY – VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee. All residents need to continue to watch Hurricane Laura closely, as the track for this storm continues to change. Be prepared and have a plan in place. Brazoria County will continue to provide updates on social media and the County website.

CHAMBERS COUNTY – VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order, specifically targeted at residents whose homes are in low-lying or flood prone areas, or those whose homes have flooded during recent high-rain events.

CITY OF GALVESTON – MANDATORY EVACUATION

City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to leave the island.

The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Galveston residents should secure loose items at their property and leave the island on Tuesday. The City says it is urgent that residents heed this mandatory evacuation and leave with all family members and pets.

City services will be suspended Tuesday at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route this morning and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The City says police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

If you are signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center this morning. Please plan to arrive at this location before 12 p.m. and as soon as possible. If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, please call 409-765-3710 for assistance.

JEFFERSON COUNTY - MANDATORY EVACUATION

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Jefferson County, based on the potential impact of Laura. The order went into effect at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several buses started transported residents to Huntsville at 8 a.m.

